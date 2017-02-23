Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TERROR WARS
IS forcing children, disabled into suicide cars: US general
 By Thomas WATKINS
 Washington (AFP) Feb 23, 2017


Major setbacks of IS jihadists
Beirut (AFP) Feb 23, 2017 - The Islamic State jihadist group which Syrian rebels said were expelled Thursday from the northern town of Al-Bab has suffered a string of setbacks since taking over swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The jihadists' two main strongholds of Mosul in Iraq and Raqa in Syria are both under attack from forces backed by a US-led coalition.

- Syria -

- KOBANE: The Kurdish town in northern Syria became a symbol of the fight against IS. The jihadists were driven out by US-backed Kurdish forces in January 2015 after more than four months of fighting.

- TAL ABYAD: Another town on the Turkish border, Tal Abyad was captured by Kurdish and Arab rebels in June 2015. It was the gateway to a key supply route between Turkey and Raqa.

- PALMYRA: IS seized the ancient town in May 2015. It blew up UNESCO-listed Roman-era temples and looted ancient relics. Syrian regime forces backed by Russian warplanes and allied militia ousted IS in March, 2016, but IS fighters won control back on December 11.

- MANBIJ: On August 6, 2016, a coalition of Arab and Kurdish fighters backed by US air strikes recaptured Manbij following a two-month battle. IS had seized the town in 2014 and used it as a hub for moving jihadists to and from Europe. It also controlled a key IS supply route.

- JARABULUS: Turkish troops and Syrian rebels swept almost unopposed into the border town on August 24, 2016, during Operation Euphrates Shield, which also targets Kurdish militia.

- DABIQ: Syrian rebels backed by Turkish warplanes and artillery captured Dabiq in October, 2016. Under IS control since August 2014, Dabiq has ideological significance because of a prophecy that Christian and Muslim forces will battle there at the end of times.

- AL-BAB: Turkish-backed Syrian rebels announced on Thursday that they had taken full control of the northern town, the IS last bastion in Aleppo province, after weeks of deadly fighting.

- THE BATTLE FOR RAQA: On November 5, 2016, a US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters began an operation to capture IS's de facto Syrian capital. On February 17, the US Defence Department said IS leaders were fleeing Raqa and that cutting off IS access in Raqa was nearly complete.

- Iraq -

- TIKRIT: The hometown of late dictator Saddam Hussein, north of Baghdad, fell in June 2014, soon after Mosul. It was declared liberated in March 2015 in an operation by Iraqi troops, police and Shiite-dominated paramilitaries.

- SINJAR: Iraqi Kurdish forces backed by US-led coalition air power recaptured Sinjar, northwest of Baghdad, in November 2015, cutting a key supply line linking jihadist-held areas in Iraq and Syria. IS captured Sinjar in August 2014 and pursued a campaign of massacres, enslavement and rape against its Yazidi minority.

- RAMADI: The capital of Anbar, Iraq's largest province, Ramadi was declared fully recaptured in February, 2016. Neighbouring Fallujah, the first Iraqi city seized by the IS in January 2014 was recaptured in June 2016.

- QAYYARAH: Iraqi forces backed by coalition aircraft retook Qayyarah in August, 2016 providing Baghdad with a platform to assault Mosul, the country's second city 60 kilometres (37 miles) to the north.

- THE BATTLE FOR MOSUL: Iraqi government forces launched a major offensive to recapture Mosul on October 17, 2016. In three months, they succeeded in retaking the eastern part of the city. On February 19, 2017, they launched an offensive to retake the more densely-populated west.

- Libya -

- SIRTE: The head of Libya's unity government announced on December 17, 2016, the liberation of the IS's Libya bastion of Sirte, while underlining that the battle against Islamist rebels was not over. IS seized Sirte in June 2015 after it was driven out of Derna, its first Libyan bastion.

Islamic State jihadists are forcing children and disabled people into explosives-laden trucks and making them drive at Iraqi security forces in Mosul, a general from the US-led coalition has said.

The barbaric tactic, coupled with other increasingly desperate battlefield measures, is a sign the IS group knows defeat is inevitable, officials say.

The jihadists have used exploding trucks, known in military circles as VBIEDs -- vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices -- and pronounced "Vee-Bids," to devastating effect in numerous engagements during the Mosul offensive and elsewhere in Iraq.

Speaking to AFP and other reporters in Baghdad this week, US Air Force Brigadier General Matt Isler said the IS group had adopted coercive new techniques in its use of suicide car bombs because the jihadists appear to be running out of willing drivers.

"We saw people being led to a VBIED, being put in (it) and being chained in the VBIED," he said.

"We've seen children put in VBIEDs as drivers, people that aren't able to walk... I don't know if they signed up for this service."

The coalition has often seen VBIEDs depart on missions, only for their drivers to veer off course and attempt to hide behind structures.

"We see a VBIED going to its attack, going off and hiding," Isler said.

"We see a party going to find the AWOL VBIED driver, we see (IS) command and control trying to figure out where their VBIED driver's gone, we've seen multiple VBIED drivers going AWOL."

The coalition first saw drivers being chained into trucks when Iraqi security forces approached the Tigris river as they cleared eastern Mosul, Isler said.

- IS drones -

The operation to free Iraq's second city of IS control began in October. After clearing the east side, Iraqi forces on Sunday launched an operation aimed at flushing the jihadists from Mosul's west bank.

On Thursday, they thrust into Mosul airport on the southern edge of the IS stronghold for the first time since the jihadists overran the region in 2014.

Iraqi troops backed by jets, helicopter gunships and drones blitzed their way across open areas south of Mosul before entering the airport compound. Although they apparently met limited resistance, they strafed the area for suspected snipers.

As its fighters are killed off and it loses ground, the IS group has developed new ways to counter-strike, including by steering hobby drones fitted with grenades and bombs at troops and civilians.

The buzz of the small, pilotless aircraft now puts soldiers on guard, but their impact has been limited.

"It has a harassing effect, but it's not a game changer," New Zealand Brigadier Hugh McAslan said.

The coalition officers said the most the IS group can hope to do now is fight "delaying actions" ahead of losing Mosul.

"Defeat's inevitable," McAslan said. "It's just when."

Turkey says in 'near complete control' of Syria's Al-Bab
Istanbul (AFP) Feb 23, 2017 - Turkish armed forces and allied rebels have almost total control of the Syrian flashpoint town of Al-Bab after entering the centre of the former jihadist stronghold, the defence minister said Thursday.

"It's been a long time since we came to Al-Bab but today we can say that near complete control has been taken of Al-Bab and the city centre has been entered," Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said, quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Turkey and allied pro-Ankara rebels have since last year been seeking to oust Islamic State (IS) jihadists from Al-Bab, encountering heavy resistance and sustaining heavy casualties.

But several Syrian rebel groups had earlier said the town had finally been captured from the jihadists.

Isik said: "When the search and combing operations are over, we will be able to say that Al-Bab has been completely cleared of Daesh (IS) elements.

"This does not need too much more time. As of today, the city centre has been entered and search and combing operations (for remaining jihadists) launched."

Isik reaffirmed that Turkey was now ready to join any operation by international coalition forces to take the Syrian city of Raqa, the de-facto capital of the extremist group.

But he insisted such a campaign must not include Kurdish militia seen as a terror group by Ankara but regarded as Washington as the best fighting force against IS.

Isik said that such an operation should include the pro-Ankara rebels -- who Turkey calls the Free Syrian Army (FSA) -- and Raqa's own residents.

"Turkey would be able to provide such a coalition operation with the necessary support," he said.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
TERROR WARS
IS won't be defeated unless corruption tackled: report
 London (AFP) Feb 21, 2017
 Western governments need to step up their efforts to combat corruption if they are to defeat jihadists such as the Islamic State group and Boko Haram, Transparency International warned Tuesday. Corrupt practices in states such as Nigeria, Libya and Iraq are providing fertile ground for extremists, the organisation's British branch said in a report. "Corruption is the most powerful weapon ... read more

TERROR WARS
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
TERROR WARS
Turkey finalizing S-400 missile deal with Russia

 Russia's Next Gen S-500 Prototype Launch Date Announced

 UAE orders MBDA anti-ship missiles

 Lockheed Martin completes tests with modernized TACMS missiles
TERROR WARS
Born killers: French army grooms eagles to down drones

 Leonardo supplying radars for Patroller drones

 Ukroboronprom presents modified Phantom unmanned vehicle

 Milrem displays THeMIS modular unmanned ground vehicle
TERROR WARS
Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system

 Russia showcases jam-proof communications system

 IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links
TERROR WARS
UAE orders battle management system from Harris

 U.S. Marines place $150M order for Target Sight Systems

 Orbital ATK reports new orders for Bushmaster guns

 Russia ready to export new T-90 tank variant
TERROR WARS
Global arms trade highest since Cold War: study

 SIPRI: Arms imports rise in Asia, Middle East

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition

 Germany, Norway expand defense industry coooperation
TERROR WARS
Germany to boost troops as US urges more defence spending

 Poland ousts 90 percent of top brass in defence overhaul

 Pence reassures Europe, demands NATO funds

 Trump security advisor McMaster: tank battle hero of the Gulf War
TERROR WARS
Liquid metal nano printing set to revolutionize electronics

 Switched-on DNA spark nano-electronic applications

 Nano-level lubricant tuning improves material for electronic devices and surface coatings

 Learning how to fine-tune nanofabrication



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement