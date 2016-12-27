Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
India bans foreign funds of 20,000 charities: official
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Dec 27, 2016


India's government has banned some 20,000 charities from accepting overseas funds because they failed to comply with the rules, a home ministry official said Tuesday.

KS Dhatwalia, a spokesman for the federal home ministry which revoked the licences, told AFP that they had been cancelled "over the period of one and a half years".

"They have not followed FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) norms while applying for (licence) renewals," he said.

Without the licenses the NGOs will not be able to receive overseas donations, which could likely impair their day-to-day operations.

Dhatwalia, however, said they can reapply and have their licenses renewed by the ministry.

"Applications can be sent again. And if they are renewed and revalidated, these NGOs can receive foreign funds and start regular work."

Meanwhile that leaves only 13,000 NGOs with licenses in India where charities, especially foreign-backed ones like Greenpeace, have come under increased scrutiny since Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

A major crackdown began in early 2015 after an intelligence report said groups like Greenpeace were damaging the country's economy by campaigning against key development projects.

The government has cancelled licences of thousands of NGOs since then, citing misuse of overseas donations to harm the country's growth.

Critics have argued that the apparent clampdown was an attempt to stifle voices of dissent.

An Indian charity running schools for low-caste Dalit children said last week it was set to close down after its foreign funds were blocked over alleged threats to national unity.

The home ministry said the charity had engaged in "undesirable activities aimed to affect prejudicially harmony between religious, racial, social, linguistic, regional groups, castes or communities".


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SUPERPOWERS
China returns seized US naval sea drone
 Washington (AFP) Dec 20, 2016
 China on Tuesday returned a US underwater probe it seized in the South China Sea, the Pentagon confirmed after Beijing's capture of the craft sparked a dispute between the two powers. The Chinese navy handed over the drone near where it was seized, the Pentagon said, repeating US condemnation of Beijing's actions in what it says are international waters. "This incident was inconsistent w ... read more

SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed Martin receives $1.4 billion for Patriot missile sales

 U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system

 Raytheon to provide Patriot missile capability for undisclosed country

 Saudis intercept missile fired from Yemen
SUPERPOWERS
Successful flight test for Norwegian missile

 U.S. missile deal for Poland finalized

 U.S. Navy test fires Raytheon SM-6 missile at sea

 Raytheon to perform additional SM-3 Block IIA missile work
SUPERPOWERS
QinetiQ acquires Meggitt Target Systems

 General Atomics to perform Reaper, Predator support services

 Britain, France continue drone development project

 Bird-like drone uses feathers for a more precise flight path
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
SUPERPOWERS
Orbital ATK completes Zombie Pathfinder target test for U.S. Army

 U.K. MOD awards competitive Challenger 2 life extension contracts

 BAE Systems to provide active protection for Dutch CV90 vehicles

 General Atomics contracted to support U.S. Army's Gray Eagle
SUPERPOWERS
Trump calls on Boeing to offer quote for F-35 rival

 Saudi projects drop in defence spending

 NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members

 Russia drops out of world's top 5 defense spenders
SUPERPOWERS
European populists link Berlin attack to Merkel policies

 China and Sao Tome restore diplomatic ties in snub to Taiwan

 Japan cabinet approves biggest defence budget

 After Hiroshima, Abe and Obama to pay respects at Pearl Harbor
SUPERPOWERS
Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.