Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CYBER WARS
India turns to AI as cyber warfare threats grow
 By Megha BAHREE
 New Delhi (AFP) Jan 22, 2017


RUAG completes acquisition of Clearswift
Bern, Switzerland (UPI) Jan 23, 2017 - Swiss technology and defense contractor RUAG has finalized its purchase of cybersecurity developer Clearswift.

RUAG announced its acquisition of Clearswift in December 2016, effectively expanding its cybersecurity assets around the globe. The buy adds 203 additional experts to RUAG's team, with locations in Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Japan, Britain, and the United States.

"Clearswift's products for the protection of critical data are the perfect complement to RUAG's network expertise," RUAG CEO Urs Breitmeier said in a press release. "Clearswift also has a strong research and development department, a global service organisation and established international sales channels."

Breitmeier says the deal also expands its customer base to new local and national authorities, including various armed forces.

"With the new cybersecurity business unit we want to position ourselves as a provider of high-quality specialist solutions and services for the customers worldwide in various sectors," he added.

RUAG's new Cyber Security division will be headquartered in Switzerland

In the darkened offices of a tech start-up, a handful of computer engineers sifts through a mountain of intelligence data that would normally be the work of a small army of Indian security agents.

"We use artificial intelligence (AI) to look for patterns in the past to predict future behaviour," says Tarun Wig as he explains why he hopes his company Innefu can do more business with India's government.

"Cyber warfare isn't a movie, it's happening right now.... We lost out on the industrial revolution, we lost out on the defence revolution -- let's not lose out in the cyber revolution."

While other countries have long relied on AI to gather intelligence, India -- sometimes seemingly addicted to paperwork -- has continued to use agents to eyeball reams of data gathered over the years.

It's a process that sucks up time and can often miss crucial information.

India has been in three wars with its neighbours since independence and the target of numerous cross-border attacks, including in 2008 when Pakistan-based extremists killed more than 160 people in Mumbai.

Now the threat from cyber attacks is growing and its vulnerability has been exposed.

Some 22,000 pages of data related to submarines that a French government-owned company was building for the Indian navy were leaked to the media last year.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account was hacked in November while the elite National Security Guard's website was reportedly defaced with profanity-laden messages for Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

"Our idea starting out was that if the next war is fought on cyber, we need our own weapons," said Wig as he talks through software developed for India's needs.

- Octopus tentacles -

Innefu got a foot in the lucrative business of government contracts after resolving a thorny test case for a law enforcement agency that wanted to determine the background to an incident along one of India's borders.

The agency handed over two CDs with about 1,500 intelligence documents, including social media snippets, such as posts on planned protests.

Innefu had to train the machine to read the agency's language, including abbreviations, and then began extracting information on what happened, who were the main players and how they interacted with each other.

Its newest offering Prophecy is modelled on products made by Palantir Technologies, a private security firm whose founders include Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel and whose clientele includes the CIA and the FBI.

"Prophecy is like an octopus with multiple tentacles that pulls data from multiple places," said Wig's co-founder Abhishek Sharma.

While the use of AI is commonplace elsewhere in Asia, it is still in its infancy in India.

About 75 percent of respondents to a recent survey by consulting firm EY India said cybersecurity deployed in their organisations does not meet their needs, pointing to big opportunities for companies such as Innefu.

Although Innefu is the only Indian company known to specialise in national security, other Indian companies such as Arya.ai and Haptik are also tapping what should be a lucrative market.

Banks have started to use AI to target products to customers and doctors are using it in a couple of experiments to map a patient's medical history in order to devise new lines of treatment.

Work is also underway to create a system that can act as a backbone for all electronic warfare programmes for the Indian army.

But most of this is still at the laboratory stage, experts say.

- AI laggards -

"It's expensive and our society is not used to automated decision-making," Jiten Jain, chief of Indian Infosec Consortium, an industry body, told AFP. "We're still used to manual and human decision-making."

Subimal Bhattacharjee, a cyber security expert, said India had been caught off guard by the need to upscale its use of AI.

"We are definitely laggards in comparison to China and South Korea and the US," he said.

Innefu operates from the eighth floor of a nondescript Delhi commercial complex that houses chartered accountants and eateries. Its windows are darkened with thick black paper, while clusters of wires sprout from walls adorned with photos of goddess Lakshmi, the purveyor of wealth.

But despite its humble surroundings, it is confident an ongoing trial of Prophecy will lead to more business with India's security services -- whom Wig expects to be naturally inclined to go local.

"You can't really trust such sensitive data with foreign companies," said Wig.

mb/co/eb

AMAZON.COM

Facebook


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
CYBER WARS
NATO sees sharp rise in state-backed cyber attacks: Stoltenberg
 Berlin (AFP) Jan 19, 2017
 NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said the alliance is coming under an increasing number of state-sponsored cyber attacks as he called on the bloc to boost its online defence capabilities. "According to our latest evaluations, there was a monthly average of 500 threatening cyber attacks last year against NATO infrastructure that required intensive intervention from our experts," he tol ... read more

CYBER WARS
Israel Introduces Arrow-3 Missile Interceptor System

 S. Korea's acting president urges 'swift' THAAD deployment

 S-500 to strengthen Russia's 'air defense system for the 21 Century'

 SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Responding to Ground Control
CYBER WARS
Raytheon wins $235 million SM-6 production contract

 Russian Smerch, Uragan Rocket Launchers to Get Stealth Cloaks

 U.S. Navy helos getting Lockheed Martin counter-missile capability

 India test-fires guided Pinaka Rocket Mark-II
CYBER WARS
AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status

 GenDyn offers Bluefin SandShark mini-drone for sale online

 UAV performs first ever perched landing using machine learning algorithms

 Liteye, Tribalco to deliver AUDS systems to U.S. armed forces
CYBER WARS
Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems

 Northrop Grumman receives $140m BACN contract modification

 Sharing battlefield information at multiple classification levels via mobile handheld devices

 BAE Systems contracted for radio frequency countermeasure services
CYBER WARS
EDA launches program to improve IED detection

 U.S. Army orders rough-terrain forklifts

 Retired US generals to Trump: 'Torture is unnecessary'

 What Russia's railgun can really do
CYBER WARS
Rolls-Royce to pay 671 pounds million in bribery settlement

 Canada sidelines a top admiral amid reports of leaks

 Damascus says Israel missiles caused airbase explosions

 Saudi unblocks military aid to Lebanon: Lebanese source
CYBER WARS
James Mattis sworn in as Trump's defense secretary

 Pentagon chief vows 'unshakeable commitment' to NATO

 Japan to conduct simulated drills for China-Taiwan clash

 Pentagon prepares new military options for Trump
CYBER WARS
Creating atomic scale nanoribbons

 New research helps to meet the challenges of nanotechnology

 Lighting up ultrathin films

 Zeroing in on the true nature of fluids within nanocapillaries



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement