NUKEWARS
Iran Postpones Rocket Carrier Launch Fearing US Threats
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Mar 13, 2017


File image.

The Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force says Iran has put off a planned launch of a rocket carrier fearing threats from the United States. Iran has put off a planned launch of a rocket carrier fearing threats from the United States, Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said.

On Thursday, Hajizadeh said as cited by the Tasnim news agency that IRGC had successfully test-launched a Hormuz-2 domestically-made ballistic missile capable of destroying sea-based targets at a range of up to 300 kilometers (186 miles).

Later, Hajizadeh said as quoted by Tasnim that Iran had prepared a civilian rocket intended for putting satellites into orbit, but, fearing threats from Washington, postponed the planned launch.

On January 29, Tehran conducted a ballistic missile test, which the United States claimed to be a violation of UN resolutions and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Shortly thereafter, the United States called on Iran to refrain from nuclear-capable missile activity. Iran has refuted the allegations that any resolution was violated.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5 + 1 group of countries (comprising Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany) signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran stated that it would not further seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the gradual lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran.

Source: Sputnik News

Iran accuses US of stirring tensions in Gulf
 Tehran (AFP) March 8, 2017
 A senior official in Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday accused the United States of provoking tensions after two separate incidents in the Gulf last week. "A US Navy ship crossing the Strait of Hormuz changed its international route and approached to within 550 metres of Revolutionary Guards' boats in an unprofessional way," Mehdi Hashemi told the Guard's website Sepahnews. ... read more
