Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Iran complying with nuclear deal, says UN watchdog
 By Nina LAMPARSKI
 Vienna (AFP) Feb 24, 2017


Iran is complying with the landmark nuclear deal it sealed with major world powers in 2015, according to a report from the UN watchdog seen by AFP on Friday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency addressed key limits set under the agreement, which is under intense scrutiny after the election of US President Donald Trump.

The report said Iran is not pursuing construction of its existing heavy water research reactor and has not enriched uranium above an agreed 3.67 percent-limit.

And Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium -- which can be used for peaceful purposes, but when further processed for a nuclear weapon -- was 101.7 kilos (225 pounds), well below the agreed level of 300 kilos.

Senior diplomats said that Tehran recently came close to reaching the limit.

Another key condition concerns Iran's level of so-called heavy water, a modified form of water used in certain types of nuclear reactors.

The IAEA's latest report said Iran has not exceeded the permitted level of 130 tonnes, as it did briefly during previous periods.

Plutonium for use in nuclear weapons can be extracted from fuel rods used in heavy water reactors.

In November 2016, the atomic watchdog noted that Iran had crept above the 130-tonne limit.

- Sanctions under Trump -

Tehran shipped out the excess amount and its current stock was just above 124 tonnes, the latest report said.

"Iran has not conducted any uranium enrichment or related research and development activities" at its Fordo nuclear plant, the IAEA added.

Verification has continued as agreed, according to the UN watchdog's fifth quarterly assessment since the pact was struck.

Under the accord, Iran dramatically scaled back nuclear activities to put atomic weapons out of its reach -- an aim Tehran always denied having -- in exchange for the relief of crippling sanctions.

The agreement extends to at least a year the length of time Tehran would need to make one nuclear bomb's worth of fissile material -- up from a few months prior.

Steps taken by Iran included slashing by two-thirds its uranium centrifuges, cutting its stockpile of uranium -- several tonnes before the deal, enough for several bombs -- and removing the core of the Arak reactor which could have given Iran weapons-grade plutonium.

But the pact, endorsed by the European Union, has been on shaky ground since the inauguration of Trump, who on the campaign trail last year called it the "worst deal ever negotiated".

Tensions between Iran and the United States have been backsliding for months but worsened after Tehran carried out a missile test on January 29, followed by army drills.

The White House responded by slapping fresh sanctions on Iran's weapons procurement network. Tehran insists that its military power is for "purely defensive" purposes.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
NUKEWARS
Iran in new military drills despite US warnings
 Tehran (AFP) Feb 18, 2017
 Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard is to conduct military drills next week, a senior commander announced Saturday, despite warnings from the United States and fresh sanctions over a ballistic missile test. "The manoeuvres called 'Grand Prophet 11' will start Monday and last three days," General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the force's ground units, told a news conference. He said rockets ... read more

NUKEWARS
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
NUKEWARS
UAE orders MBDA anti-ship missiles

 Lockheed Martin completes tests with modernized TACMS missiles

 Raytheon, Rheinmetall to collaborate on future defense projects

 Thales, Bharat Dynamics ink STARStreak capability transfer deal
NUKEWARS
Born killers: French army grooms eagles to down drones

 Israeli warplanes shoot down Hamas drone: army

 Leonardo supplying radars for Patroller drones

 Ukroboronprom presents modified Phantom unmanned vehicle
NUKEWARS
Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links
NUKEWARS
UAE orders battle management system from Harris

 U.S. Marines place $150M order for Target Sight Systems

 Orbital ATK reports new orders for Bushmaster guns

 Russia ready to export new T-90 tank variant
NUKEWARS
BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 SIPRI: Arms imports rise in Asia, Middle East

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
NUKEWARS
Germany to boost troops as US urges more defence spending

 Poland ousts 90 percent of top brass in defence overhaul

 Pence reassures Europe, demands NATO funds

 Trump security advisor McMaster: tank battle hero of the Gulf War
NUKEWARS
Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell

 Liquid metal nano printing set to revolutionize electronics

 Nano-level lubricant tuning improves material for electronic devices and surface coatings



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement