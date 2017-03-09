Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Iran successfully tests naval missile: reports
 by Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) March 9, 2017


Iran has successfully test-fired a naval missile which hit its target 250 kilometres away, local news agencies reported Thursday.

"We have this week tested the Hormuz-2 missile," the Fars and Tasnim agencies quoted the commander of the air wing of the elite Revolutionary Guards, General Amir-Ali Hadjizadeh, as saying

"The missile succeeded in destroying its target 250 kilometres (155 miles) away," in the Gulf of Oman, Hadjizadeh added.

According to the local news agencies the new Hormuz-2 missile has a maximum range of 300 kilometres.

The missile test was carried out at a time of heightened tension between Iran and the United States.

On Wednesday a senior Revolutionary Guards official accused the United States of provoking tensions after two separate incidents in the Gulf last week.

"A US Navy ship crossing the Strait of Hormuz changed its international route and approached to within 550 metres of Revolutionary Guards' boats in an unprofessional way," Mehdi Hashemi told the Guard's website Sepahnews.

He said actions by the United States and the United Kingdom in recent days showed they have "harmful, illegitimate and provocative objectives".

The Pentagon on Monday blasted the "unprofessional" behaviour of the Iranian navy.

The spike in tensions follows the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.

Washington imposed fresh sanctions on Iran following a missile test in late January.

MISSILE NEWS
Russia deployed cruise missile in violation of treaty: US general
 Washington (AFP) March 8, 2017
 Moscow has deployed a land-based cruise missile system that contravenes a 1987 US-Russia arms control treaty and poses a risk to the West, a top US general said Wednesday. General Paul Selva, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told lawmakers that the missile system's deployment "violates the spirit and intent" of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). "The system itse ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment

 Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea

 Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components
MISSILE NEWS
U.S. Navy test fires surface to surface missile module

 Brazilian army buys more SAAB missile defense systems

 Lockheed Martin completes flight tests with updated JASSM

 Russia deployed cruise missile in violation of treaty: US general
MISSILE NEWS
Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions

 Hughes to provide satellite communications for SkyGuardian drones

 Drone Aviation Delivers Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat to DoD

 Northrop Grumman begins flight tests with MS-177 sensor
MISSILE NEWS
Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications

 Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract
MISSILE NEWS
European Defense Agency completes artillery accuracy project

 Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack bomb

 Orbital ATK production of artillery shell guidance kits tops 10,000

 Unidentified country orders Saab target vehicle system
MISSILE NEWS
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
MISSILE NEWS
'Disloyal' Polish rival to Tusk loses EU party job

 Putin pardons woman jailed over 'treasonous' text message

 China defense budget rises at slowest pace in decades

 Canada extends Ukraine troop training mission to 2019
MISSILE NEWS
Small nanoparticles have surprisingly big effects on polymer nanocomposites

 Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement