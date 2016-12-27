Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IRAQ WARS
Iraq PM says needs three months to eliminate IS
 by Staff Writers
 Baghdad (AFP) Dec 27, 2016


IS 'summarily executed' 13 Iraqi civilians: HRW
Baghdad (AFP) Dec 27, 2016 - Islamic State group fighters "summarily executed" 13 civilians after villagers rose up against them at the start of the Iraqi army's offensive to retake Mosul, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday.

The killings took place in the villages of Al-Hud and Al-Lazzagah, 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Mosul on October 17, the day government forces launched the massive operation to oust the jihadists from the city.

"ISIS responded to the village uprising by unlawfully executing people captured in the uprising and civilians who weren't involved," Lama Fakih, deputy Middle East director at HRW, said in a statement.

"Security forces who capture ISIS fighters should properly investigate their participation in alleged war crimes like these," she said, using an alternate acronym for the jihadist group.

In total, the IS fighters "summarily executed at least 13 people including two boys," HRW said.

The report included the picture of one of the slain boys, a 13-year-old who had not been involved in the uprising, it said, citing his father Muhammad.

IS had captured Al-Hud and Al-Lazzagah in June 2014, with villagers saying they lived in constant fear of punishment, including death, for activities like smoking and using mobile phones, said HRW.

As Iraqi forces closed in on the morning of October 17, about 30 villagers attacked the jihadists, killing 19 of them, said the New York-based watchdog.

IS fighters began the execution-style killings in the afternoon, leaving bodies lying in the streets.

Iraqi forces entered Al-Lazzagah that evening and Al-Hud the next morning.

Human Rights Watch called on Iraqi security forces to "appropriately investigate incidents of alleged war crimes so that those responsible, if in government custody, can be fairly prosecuted".

After seizing control of large parts of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in mid-2014, IS declared a cross-border "caliphate", imposed its harsh interpretation of Islamic law and committed widespread atrocities.

Iraqi forces have been tightening the noose around Mosul since launching the offensive.

Iraq's premier said on Tuesday security forces need another three months to eliminate the Islamic State group from the country after launching their offensive against IS in October.

"The available data indicate that Iraq requires three months to eliminate Daesh," Haider al-Abadi told a televised news conference, referring to the jihadist group by an Arabic acronym.

Previously, he had vowed that the IS-occupied city of Mosul would be retaken "before the end of the year", a goal that is no longer possible.

What began as a rapid push into Mosul, which the jihadists have occupied since June 2014, has turned into a hellish block-by-block war, with IS inflicting high casualty rates on advancing Iraqi forces.

Since the offensive began on October 17, elite Iraqi forces have reconquered several parts of eastern Mosul and are moving closer to the Tigris, the river that divides the city, but IS still occupies the city's west.

High-ranking officials believe that the battle against IS could drag on, and the Sunni extremist group continues to carry out attacks in areas from which it had been dislodged by the government offensive.

Last week, an IS triple car bombing on a market in Gogjali a few kilometres (miles) east of Mosul killed at least 23 people.

The army had retaken Gogjali from the jihadists in early November after more than two years of IS occupation.

The group also claims responsibility for regular attacks elsewhere in Iraq including in Fallujah, the Sunni-majority city east of Baghdad that was retaken in June after being out of government control for two and a half years.

The jihadist group overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by US-led air strikes have since regained much of the territory originally lost to IS.

Gunmen kidnap Iraqi female journalist
Baghdad (AFP) Dec 27, 2016 - Gunmen have kidnapped an Iraqi female journalist after posing as members of the security forces and bursting into her home in Baghdad, authorities said on Tuesday.

Afrah Shawqi was abducted on Monday at around 10:00 pm (1900 GMT) from her home in a southern neighbourhood of the capital, said Ziad al-Ajili, head of the Journalistic Freedoms Observatory.

"Eight armed men burst into her house in Saidiya dressed in plain clothes and entered by pretending to belong to the security forces," he told AFP.

"They tied up her son and stole mobile phones, computers and cash before kidnapping Afrah and fleeing."

The report was confirmed by a source in Iraq's interior ministry who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Shawqi, 43, is employed by Asharq al-Awsat, a London-based pan-Arab newspaper, as well as a number of news websites, including Aklaam.

On Monday she published a stinging article on the website in which she hit out at the armed groups which "act with impunity" in Iraq.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi condemned her abduction and ordered the security services to do their utmost find her and track down those responsible.

Press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also voiced concern and urged Abadi to make good on his pledge to find her "as soon as possible".

"We are extremely concerned and firmly condemn this abduction," RSF chief editor Virginie Dangles said in a statement.

"We urge the prime minister to keep his word to do everything possible to find Afrah Shawqi and those responsible for taking her.

"We also point out that the government has a duty to improve the safety of journalists in Iraq," she added.

The watchdog gave Shawqi's age as 38 and said she was also the "head of women's issues for the Iraqi culture ministry and is active in the defence of human rights".

Iraq is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, along with Syria, Afghanistan and Mexico.

Seven journalists have been killed in the country in 2016, according to RSF which says Iraq ranked 158th out of 180 countries in its 2016 World Press Freedom Index.


IRAQ WARS
Bittersweet Christmas for Iraqi Christians near Mosul
 Qaraqosh, Iraq (AFP) Dec 25, 2016
 Iraqi Christians celebrated a bittersweet Christmas in a town near Mosul from which they had fled over two years before, in a church still marred by damaged crosses and jihadist graffiti. Sunday's mass at the Mar Yohanna church in Qaraqosh east of Mosul brought residents home for Christmas, but did not change the fact that they are still displaced and longing to return permanently.

IRAQ WARS
