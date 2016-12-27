Iraq PM says needs three months to eliminate IS

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Baghdad (AFP) Dec 27, 2016
Iraq's premier said on Tuesday security forces need another three months to eliminate the Islamic State group from the country after launching their offensive against IS in October.
"The available data indicate that Iraq requires three months to eliminate Daesh," Haider al-Abadi told a televised news conference, referring to the jihadist group by an Arabic acronym.
Previously, he had vowed that the IS-occupied city of Mosul would be retaken "before the end of the year", a goal that is no longer possible.
What began as a rapid push into Mosul, which the jihadists have occupied since June 2014, has turned into a hellish block-by-block war, with IS inflicting high casualty rates on advancing Iraqi forces.
Since the offensive began on October 17, elite Iraqi forces have reconquered several parts of eastern Mosul and are moving closer to the Tigris, the river that divides the city, but IS still occupies the city's west.
High-ranking officials believe that the battle against IS could drag on, and the Sunni extremist group continues to carry out attacks in areas from which it had been dislodged by the government offensive.
Last week, an IS triple car bombing on a market in Gogjali a few kilometres (miles) east of Mosul killed at least 23 people.
The army had retaken Gogjali from the jihadists in early November after more than two years of IS occupation.
The group also claims responsibility for regular attacks elsewhere in Iraq including in Fallujah, the Sunni-majority city east of Baghdad that was retaken in June after being out of government control for two and a half years.
The jihadist group overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by US-led air strikes have since regained much of the territory originally lost to IS.
Gunmen kidnap Iraqi female journalist
Afrah Shawqi was abducted on Monday at around 10:00 pm (1900 GMT) from her home in a southern neighbourhood of the capital, said Ziad al-Ajili, head of the Journalistic Freedoms Observatory.
"Eight armed men burst into her house in Saidiya dressed in plain clothes and entered by pretending to belong to the security forces," he told AFP.
"They tied up her son and stole mobile phones, computers and cash before kidnapping Afrah and fleeing."
The report was confirmed by a source in Iraq's interior ministry who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Shawqi, 43, is employed by Asharq al-Awsat, a London-based pan-Arab newspaper, as well as a number of news websites, including Aklaam.
On Monday she published a stinging article on the website in which she hit out at the armed groups which "act with impunity" in Iraq.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi condemned her abduction and ordered the security services to do their utmost find her and track down those responsible.
Press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also voiced concern and urged Abadi to make good on his pledge to find her "as soon as possible".
"We are extremely concerned and firmly condemn this abduction," RSF chief editor Virginie Dangles said in a statement.
"We urge the prime minister to keep his word to do everything possible to find Afrah Shawqi and those responsible for taking her.
"We also point out that the government has a duty to improve the safety of journalists in Iraq," she added.
The watchdog gave Shawqi's age as 38 and said she was also the "head of women's issues for the Iraqi culture ministry and is active in the defence of human rights".
Iraq is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, along with Syria, Afghanistan and Mexico.
Seven journalists have been killed in the country in 2016, according to RSF which says Iraq ranked 158th out of 180 countries in its 2016 World Press Freedom Index.
|
