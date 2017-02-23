Iraq forces enter IS-held Mosul airport



By Sara Hussein



Mosul Airport, Iraq (AFP) Feb 23, 2017



- SIRTE: The head of Libya's unity government announced on December 17, 2016, the liberation of the IS's Libya bastion of Sirte, while underlining that the battle against Islamist rebels was not over. IS seized Sirte in June 2015 after it was driven out of Derna, its first Libyan bastion.

- THE BATTLE FOR MOSUL: Iraqi government forces launched a major offensive to recapture Mosul on October 17, 2016. In three months, they succeeded in retaking the eastern part of the city. On February 19, 2017, they launched an offensive to retake the more densely-populated west.

- QAYYARAH: Iraqi forces backed by coalition aircraft retook Qayyarah in August, 2016 providing Baghdad with a platform to assault Mosul, the country's second city 60 kilometres (37 miles) to the north.

- RAMADI: The capital of Anbar, Iraq's largest province, Ramadi was declared fully recaptured in February, 2016. Neighbouring Fallujah, the first Iraqi city seized by the IS in January 2014 was recaptured in June 2016.

- SINJAR: Iraqi Kurdish forces backed by US-led coalition air power recaptured Sinjar, northwest of Baghdad, in November 2015, cutting a key supply line linking jihadist-held areas in Iraq and Syria. IS captured Sinjar in August 2014 and pursued a campaign of massacres, enslavement and rape against its Yazidi minority.

- TIKRIT: The hometown of late dictator Saddam Hussein, north of Baghdad, fell in June 2014, soon after Mosul. It was declared liberated in March 2015 in an operation by Iraqi troops, police and Shiite-dominated paramilitaries.

- THE BATTLE FOR RAQA: On November 5, 2016, a US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters began an operation to capture IS's de facto Syrian capital. On February 17, the US Defence Department said IS leaders were fleeing Raqa and that cutting off IS access in Raqa was nearly complete.

- AL-BAB: Turkish-backed Syrian rebels announced on Thursday that they had taken full control of the northern town, the IS last bastion in Aleppo province, after weeks of deadly fighting.

- DABIQ: Syrian rebels backed by Turkish warplanes and artillery captured Dabiq in October, 2016. Under IS control since August 2014, Dabiq has ideological significance because of a prophecy that Christian and Muslim forces will battle there at the end of times.

- JARABULUS: Turkish troops and Syrian rebels swept almost unopposed into the border town on August 24, 2016, during Operation Euphrates Shield, which also targets Kurdish militia.

- MANBIJ: On August 6, 2016, a coalition of Arab and Kurdish fighters backed by US air strikes recaptured Manbij following a two-month battle. IS had seized the town in 2014 and used it as a hub for moving jihadists to and from Europe. It also controlled a key IS supply route.

- PALMYRA: IS seized the ancient town in May 2015. It blew up UNESCO-listed Roman-era temples and looted ancient relics. Syrian regime forces backed by Russian warplanes and allied militia ousted IS in March, 2016, but IS fighters won control back on December 11.

- TAL ABYAD: Another town on the Turkish border, Tal Abyad was captured by Kurdish and Arab rebels in June 2015. It was the gateway to a key supply route between Turkey and Raqa.

- KOBANE: The Kurdish town in northern Syria became a symbol of the fight against IS. The jihadists were driven out by US-backed Kurdish forces in January 2015 after more than four months of fighting.

The jihadists' two main strongholds of Mosul in Iraq and Raqa in Syria are both under attack from forces backed by a US-led coalition.

Iraqi forces on Thursday thrust into Mosul airport on the southern edge of the jihadist stronghold for the first time since the Islamic State group overran the region in 2014.

Backed by jets, helicopter gunships and drones, forces blitzed their way across open areas south of Mosul and entered the airport compound, apparently meeting limited resistance but strafing the area for suspected snipers.

"Right now thank God we're inside Mosul airport and in front of its terminal. Our troops are liberating it," Hisham Abdul Kadhem, a commander in the interior ministry's Rapid Response units, told AFP inside the airport.

Little was left standing inside the perimeter and what used to be the runway was littered with dirt and rubble.

Most buildings were completely levelled but Iraqi forces celebrated the latest landmark in the four-month-old offensive to retake Mosul.

While Iraqi forces were not yet deployed in the northern part of the sprawling airport compound and sappers cautiously scanned the site for explosive devices, IS jihadists appeared to offer limited resistance.

As Iraqi forces approached the airport moments earlier, attack helicopters fired rockets at an old sugar factory that stands next to the perimeter wall, sending a cloud of ash floating across the area.

As they moved past the factory, an explosive device detonated next to the convoy's lead vehicle. It sent soldiers running back away from the blast but nobody was injured.

The push on the airport was launched at dawn and Iraqi forces stormed it within hours from the southwest.

- US forces -

The regional command said elite forces from the Counter-Terrorism Service were simultaneously attacking the neighbouring Ghazlani military base, where some of them were stationed before IS seized Mosul in June 2014.

Control of the base and airport would set government forces up to enter Mosul neighbourhoods on the west bank of the Tigris, a month after declaring full control of the east bank.

All of the city's bridges across the river are damaged.

The US-led coalition has played a key role in supporting Iraqi forces with air strikes and advisers on the ground, and on Thursday US forces were seen on the front lines.

The American troops are not supposed to be doing the actual fighting but in recent weeks have got so close to the front that they have come under attack, coalition spokesman Colonel John Dorrian said.

"They have come under fire at different times, they have returned fire at different times, in and around Mosul," Dorrian told reporters on Wednesday.

He declined to say if there had been any US casualties in the attacks, but an unnamed official later told CNN that several personnel had been evacuated from the battlefield.

The latest push to retake Mosul, the country's second city and the last stronghold of the jihadists in Iraq, was launched on Sunday and involves thousands of security personnel.

They started closing in on the airport four days ago. It is unclear how many jihadists tried to defend the airport but US officials said Monday that only around 2,000 remain in Mosul.

There are an estimated 750,000 civilians trapped on the city's west bank, which is a bit smaller than the east side but more densely populated.

It includes the Old City and its narrow streets, which will make for a difficult terrain when Iraqi forces reach it because they will be impassable for some military vehicles.

- Letters from the east -

The noose has for months now been tightening around Mosul and the living conditions for civilians are fast deteriorating.

Residents AFP has reached by phone spoke of dwindling food supplies forcing many families to survive on just one meal a day.

Medical workers say the weakest are beginning to die of the combined effect of malnutrition and the lack of medicines, which IS fighters have been keeping for themselves.

An army plane late Wednesday dropped thousands of letters written by residents of the retaken east bank to their fellow citizens across the river.

"Be patient and help each other... the end of injustice is near," read one of them which was signed "People from the east side".

"Stay in your homes and cooperate with the security forces. They are your brothers, they came to liberate you," read another.

A smaller than expected proportion of the east side's population fled when Iraqi forces stormed it nearly four months ago but the United Nations is bracing for a bigger exodus from the west.

It had said 250,000 people or more could flee their homes on the west bank and has scrambled to set up new displacement camps around the city.

The battle for Mosul: What we know

Baghdad (AFP) Feb 23, 2017 - Iraqi forces on Thursday stormed Mosul airport and looked poised to fully retake it from the Islamic State group, the latest landmark in a four-month-old offensive to recapture the city.

The massive operation, Iraq's largest in years, has involved tens of thousands of security personnel and could yet last several more weeks or months. Here are some facts:

Where are the Iraqi forces?

Elite forces from the interior ministry's Rapid Response units stormed Mosul airport after a lightning push through some of the open areas south of the city.

They were followed by forces from the federal police. They were met with limited resistance from the jihadists but have yet to fully secure all parts of the sprawling airport compound.

Elite forces from the Counter-Terrorism Service simultaneously attacked further to the west and advanced towards the Ghazlani military base, where some of them were stationed before IS seized the city in 2014.

Meanwhile, Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitaries continued to clear desert areas further west and to tighten the noose around Tal Afar, a large town still under IS control.

They have cut the road between Mosul and Tal Afar, as well as IS's supply lines to Syria.

Iraqi forces are receiving substantial air support from the US-led coalition as well as from Iraqi army aviation helicopters.

US coalition advisers were seen on the front lines Thursday as Iraqi forces advanced on the airport.

What to expect in west Mosul?

Control of the airport will set the stage for elite forces to breach the city limits on the west bank.

Iraqi forces could also attempt to punch into the densely populated city's western side from a number of other directions, including by throwing pontoon bridges across the river from the east bank they have already retaken.

The battle in west Mosul could be even tougher than on the eastern side, owing to the narrow streets of the Old City that are impassable for many military vehicles and to the presumed higher level of support for the jihadists among the population there.

A senior US intelligence official said Monday that west Mosul was defended by an estimated 2,000 IS fighters, which suggests the group suffered heavy losses in the east since the launch of the Mosul battle when its strength there was estimated at 5,000 to 7,000 men.

A US-led coalition supporting the war on IS in Iraq and Syria has dropped more than 10,000 munitions on IS targets since the operation began on October 17. It also has special forces on the ground advising Iraqi fighters.

How are civilians affected?

While some civilians died and others were used as human shields by IS during the offensive on east Mosul, a feared exodus of unprecedented proportions did not materialise, with about three quarters of the east bank's population remaining in their homes during the fighting.

Around 200,000 fled their homes since the Mosul operation was launched and around a fourth of them have already returned.

The aid community has warned however that the push on the west bank could yet trigger mass displacement and relief workers are scrambling to build new camps around Mosul.

It also fears that a protracted siege of holdout jihadists in west Mosul could leave an estimated 750,000 civilians facing starvation there.

Save the Children says 350,000 of them are children.