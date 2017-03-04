Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IRAQ WARS
Iraqi forces on schedule in Mosul fight: US general
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) March 4, 2017


Iraqi security forces are progressing as planned in their battle to recapture Mosul from the Islamic State group but the fighting will get tougher as they approach the city center, a US general said Saturday.

"We are on (a good) timeline and we are fairly confident that the Iraqis are learning every day, and we are fairly confident they are going to continue to progress well," said Brigadier General Rick Uribe, a deputy commanding general for coalition land forces.

The US-led coalition has been providing training and continual air support for Iraqi security forces as they fight to remove IS from the nation, and some of the bloodiest battles have taken place in Mosul since operations began there in October.

The Iraqis have recaptured the eastern side of the former IS bastion and are making inroads into the more densely populated west.

But "make no mistake about it, as we get closer to the center of the city, it just gets tougher and tougher because of the terrain that the Iraqi security forces are about to enter," Uribe told AFP in a phone interview from Baghdad.

The oldest parts of the city are packed with buildings and crisscrossed with narrow streets that will make fighting more intense.

Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, who heads the anti-IS coalition, this week said about 2,000 jihadists remain in and around western Mosul.

The coalition and Iraqi air force sometimes strike jihadists as they try to flee the city, many of them seemingly headed west toward Tal Afar near the border with Syria.

Uribe said IS retains control of that city.

"There's significant numbers that are still able to defend that city," he said.

IRAQ WARS
Chemical weapons injure seven in Mosul area: Red Cross
 Baghdad (AFP) March 3, 2017
 Seven people, among them five children, have been hospitalised over the past two days near Iraq's Mosul with injuries from chemical weapons, the Red Cross said on Friday. The Islamic State jihadist group, which holds the majority of west Mosul, has periodically used rudimentary chemical weapons in the course of its more than two-year war with Iraqi forces. "During the past two days, the ... read more
