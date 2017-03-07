Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IRAQ WARS
Iraqi forces retake government HQ, museum in Mosul
 By Tony Gamal-Gabriel with Ammar Karim in Baghdad
 Mosul, Iraq (AFP) March 7, 2017


US troops train Iraqi forces in key bridging skills
Taji Base, Iraq (AFP) March 7, 2017 - Iraqi soldiers manoeuvre sections of floating bridge on a muddy, man-made lake as American trainers instruct them in skills that have played a key role in the war against jihadists.

Green metal boats churn a frothy wake as they propel the sections before the Iraqi forces connect them together during the training at the Taji military base, north of Baghdad.

Members of the Iraqi army's Bridging Battalion who have completed the training are deployed in the area of Mosul, where government-led forces are fighting to retake the Islamic State jihadist group's last urban stronghold in the country.

Iraqi forces have deployed floating bridges on a number of occasions as they waged war against the jihadists in the "Land of the Two Rivers".

And floating bridges have a long history in Iraq, where boats were used to connect the two banks of the Tigris River at Baghdad from Abbasid times into the 20th century.

The Bridging Battalion "took part in a number of battles to support Iraqi forces in fighting (IS)," said Captain Ali Raad, an officer in the unit.

They have been deployed "in Anbar and Salaheddin provinces, and now in the battle of Mosul," Raad said, referring to provinces where three of the battles to retake cities from IS took place.

Iraqi forces in Mosul now face a major challenge: all of the bridges across the Tigris, which divides city into its eastern and western sides, have been damaged or destroyed.

When IS still controlled territory in east Mosul, having the bridges out of commission hampered jihadist activities.

But Iraqi forces have now retaken all of eastern Mosul, and have secured one bridgehead on the western side and are advancing toward another, meaning it is now in their interest to reconnect them.

- Providing 'essential' support -

In the course of the training, the soldiers learn to "drive the combat bridge transporters, operate the boats, as well as construct the assault float bridge," said Staff Sergeant Michael McConaughey, a US soldier.

This exercise is overseen by American soldiers, but British troops are also conducting similar training at another site.

"There are currently about 90 (Iraqi soldiers) that are already trained and proficient, and with the addition of these 25, (there will) be over 100 ready to go complete bridge missions," McConaughey said.

The bridge can hold "up to a tank on the back of a truck that's on a trailer -- it can cross the heaviest vehicle we have," he said.

The utility of bridges that can be quickly established by the military became apparent fairly early in the conflict with IS, which overran large areas north of west of Baghdad in 2014.

IS used a bus bomb and an explosives-rigged boat to destroy two bridges leading to Dhuluiyah, a town north of Baghdad where tribesmen held out against the jihadists in one neighbourhood for months that year.

Haider Kadhim, a soldier in the Bridging Battalion, was shot in the stomach during the operation to set up a floating bridge across the Tigris to Dhuluiyah.

The tribesmen held, and the siege was eventually broken.

The unit lost one soldier and had five more wounded while setting up a bridge in Salaheddin province, but was still able to complete their task, Kadhim said.

Such bridges "are essential to provide logistical support and backing for forces during the battles," he said.

Iraqi forces said Tuesday they had seized the main government offices in Mosul and its famed museum as they made steady progress in their battle to retake the city's west from jihadists.

News of the advances came on the third day of a renewed offensive against the Islamic State group in west Mosul -- the largest remaining urban stronghold in the "caliphate" declared by the jihadists in 2014.

Supported by the US-led coalition bombing IS in Iraq and Syria, Iraqi forces began their push against west Mosul on February 19. The advance slowed during several days of bad weather but was renewed on Sunday.

Recent advances have brought government troops and police closer to Mosul's densely populated Old City, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are believed to still be trapped under IS rule.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command said in a statement that federal police and the elite Rapid Response unit had been able to "liberate" the headquarters for the Nineveh provincial government.

They also seized control of the Al-Hurriyah bridgehead, it said, in a step towards potentially relinking west Mosul with the city's east, which government forces seized from the jihadists earlier in the offensive.

All the bridges crossing the Tigris in Mosul have been damaged or destroyed, and Iraqi forces would either have to repair them or install floating bridges to reconnect the two banks of the river, which divides the city.

Officers said Tuesday that security forces had also managed to recapture the Mosul museum, where the jihadists destroyed priceless artefacts, releasing a video of their rampage in February 2015.

- Site of artefact destruction -

The video showed militants at the museum knocking statues off their plinths and smashing them to pieces. In another scene a jackhammer was used to deface a large Assyrian winged bull at an archaeological site in the city.

The jihadists' attacks on ancient heritage in Iraq and Syria have sparked widespread international outrage and fears for some of the world's most important archaeological sites.

The museum was on a police list released Tuesday of sites recently recaptured from IS, which also included Mosul's central bank building, which the jihadists looted along with other banks in 2014, seizing tens of millions of dollars.

Other sites recaptured during the last few days include the provincial police headquarters, the courts complex and the water and electricity directorates.

The recent fighting in west Mosul has forced more than 50,000 people to flee their homes, according to the International Organization for Migration.

But the number who have fled is still just a fraction of the 750,000 people who are believed to have stayed on in west Mosul under IS rule.

Emerging from the chaos of the civil war in neighbouring Syria, IS seized control of large parts of Syria and Iraq in mid-2014, declaring its Islamic "caliphate" and committing widespread atrocities.

The US-led coalition launched air strikes against the jihadists in both countries several months later and has backed both Iraqi forces and fighters in Syria battling IS.

The jihadists have been pushed from most of the territory they once seized but remain in control of key bastions including west Mosul and the caliphate's de facto Syrian capital Raqa.

- Anti-IS advances in Syria -

In Syria they have faced offensives by three rival forces.

Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies have pushed south from the Turkish border and drove IS out of the northern town of Al-Bab.

Syrian government troops have pushed east from second city Aleppo with Russian support and seized a swathe of countryside from the jihadists.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the conflict, said Tuesday that regime forces had neared a key water pumping station for Aleppo and a military airport under IS control.

"Regime forces are now on the outskirts of the Jarrah military airport and the town of Al-Khafsah and the water pumping station," it said.

A US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters has been advancing on Raqa and on Monday reached the Euphrates River cutting the main road to the partly IS-held city of Deir Ezzor downstream.

World powers have vowed increased cooperation in tackling the global threat from IS, which from its base in Syria and Iraq had organised or inspired a series of deadly attacks in foreign cities.

Talks were taking place on Tuesday between the Turkish, Russian and US military chiefs in the southern Turkish city of Antalya on issues including cooperation in Iraq and Syria.

ak-wd-tgg-sah/mm/kir

IRAQ WARS
Life in a basement on Mosul's front line
 Mosul, Iraq (AFP) March 6, 2017
 Abu Mariam's spacious villa sits in an upscale Mosul district, but when Iraq's second city became a war zone, the family sought refuge in their basement. The house sits at the end of the "fourth bridge", which lies broken in half across the Tigris River dividing Islamic State group-held west Mosul from the Iraqi government-controlled east. Iraqi forces seized the bridge at the end of las
