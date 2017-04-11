Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRAQ WARS
Iraq's Sadr warns Assad could share Kadhafi's fate
 by Staff Writers
 Najaf, Iraq (AFP) April 11, 2017


Chinese official demoted for not smoking in front of Muslims
Beijing (AFP) April 11, 2017 - A Chinese official who allegedly declined to smoke in front of Muslims in Xinjiang has been demoted for taking an "unstable political stance," a state-run newspaper reported Tuesday.

Xinjiang, home to China's Muslim Uighur ethnic minority, restricts religious practises -- such as growing beards, wearing headscarves, and fasting during Ramadan -- that are seen as symbols of "Islamic extremism".

A notice from the Hotan district government over the weekend accused Jelil Matniyaz, a village-level secretary for the ruling Communist party in the far-western region, of being afraid to smoke before religious figures.

"His behaviour of 'not daring' to smoke conforms with extreme religious thought in Xinjiang," a local official told the Global Times newspaper.

He added that a dutiful party member would choose to smoke in front of religious believers in order to demonstrate his or her commitment to secularism.

Matniyaz's failure to do so meant that instead of "leading the fight against extreme religious thought," he was "failing to confront the threat of extreme regional forces", the official said.

Matniyaz was given a "stern warning", stripped of his party secretary duties and downgraded from senior staff member to staff member.

Xinjiang has been racked for years by a series of violent attacks which Beijing blames on exiled Uighur separatist groups whom it says are aligned with foreign terrorist networks.

Rights groups have countered that unrest in the region is largely a response to repressive policies, and that tighter measures are counterproductive.

Uighurs, a traditionally Muslim group, complain of cultural and religious repression and discrimination.

China introduced new anti-extremism legislation in Xinjiang late March, including a provision that bans "abnormal" beards.

Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr on Tuesday warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that he risked suffering the same fate as slain Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi if he did not step down.

The maverick cleric had last week condemned the suspected deadly use of chemical weapons by Assad's forces against civilians, becoming a rare Shiite leader to openly challenge the Syrian president's legitimacy.

Sadr issued a new statement on Tuesday that reiterated his position.

"I have urged him to step down to preserve the reputation of the Mumanaa and to escape a Kadhafi fate," he said, using a word that refers to a so-called anti-Western "resistance front" that includes Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iran and Syria.

The Libyan strongman was captured and brutally killed in 2011 after 42 years in power while trying to flee Sirte, his hometown, as NATO-backed rebels closed in.

A chemical attack which has been widely blamed on Assad's regime killed 87 civilians, including 31 children, in the rebel-held Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun on April 4.

The United States subsequently fired a barrage of 59 cruise missiles at Shayrat air base in Syria to punish Damascus, despite its denials of responsibility.

Sadr, who led a militia that fought the US occupation of Iraq, also condemned the American missile strike, urging all foreign parties involved in the Syria conflict to withdraw.

He had similar advice for two other leaders: President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi of Yemen and Bahrain's King Hamad.

"I have not only called for the resignation of Bashar, but I had already called for Abedrabbo and the ruler of Bahrain to step down because they are still oppressing their people," Sadr said in his statement.

IRAQ WARS
First Palm Sunday since IS in Iraq's main Christian town
 Qaraqosh, Iraq (AFP) April 9, 2017
 Members of Iraq's Christian minority celebrated Palm Sunday in the country's main Christian town of Qaraqosh for the first time since it was retaken from the Islamic State group. Hundreds of faithful gathered inside the town's burnt out Immaculate Conception church for mass before starting the traditional Palm Sunday march, a procession during which palms are carried to commemorate Jesus's e ... read more
Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRAQ WARS
Raytheon to upgrade U.S. ballistic missile defense radars

 Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology

 Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense
IRAQ WARS
Rockwell Collins to begin work on second CRIIS system

 US confident it can thwart N.Korean missiles: US general

 IAI, Indian navy sign $1.6B contract for air defense systems

 Brazil considering Pantsir-S1 buy from Russia
IRAQ WARS
USS America tests Rolling Airframe Missile on drone

 U.S. Air Force, Lockheed Martin demo unmanned F-16

 U.S. Air Force taps URS for unmanned aircraft operations

 U.S. Navy tests updated Triton drone
IRAQ WARS
U.K. picks General Dynamics for battlefield communications project

 Battle of the ModRecs Lays Groundwork for Improved Spectrum Management

 Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems
IRAQ WARS
Estonia taps BAE Systems Hagglunds for vehicle support

 Northrop Grumman to support IBCS development for U.S. Army

 General Dynamics, US Ordnance share contract for M2 machineguns

 General Dynamics contracted for tank ammo cartridges
IRAQ WARS
U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms

 Brazil boosting defense industry exports

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 Israel's Delek Group sets sights on global stage
IRAQ WARS
Beijing offers big bucks for foreign spy tip-offs

 Dalai Lama accuses China of fooling its people

 China's Xi praises normalisation of ties with Norway

 Trump drops China bashing during warm Xi summit
IRAQ WARS
Platelets instead of quantum dots

 How nanoparticles affect flow through porous stuff in surprising ways

 Nanoscopic golden springs change color of twisted light

 Photonic crystal and nanowire combo advances 'photonic integration'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement