Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
Jacobs to provide support for U.S. Marines weapons system
 by Richard Tomkins
 Dallas (UPI) Mar 1, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Jacobs engineering Group will provide logistics services for facilities of the U.S. Marine Corps Special Operations Command, the company announced on Wednesday.

Under a General Services Administration task order, Jacobs will provide weapons system sustainment services, including logistics services in operations, material management, supply administration, warehouse operations and transportation support.

The contract, worth more than $39 million if all options are exercised, also includes maintenance support and management of communications-electronics, motor transport, engineering ordnance, deployable assets and facilities management.

"Jacobs has a long history of providing support for the MARSOC Raiders and this new opportunity is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people," Jacobs Senior Vice President Darren Kraabel said in a press release. "This award represents an important milestone in our growth strategy to bring new solutions to the weapons system sustainment market."

Facilities of the MARSOC Raider Regiment are located at Camp Lejeune, N.C., and Camp Pendleton, Calif. Raider troops provide combat-skills training and adviser support for foreign military forces.

The period of performance under the award was not disclosed.

MILTECH
Orbital ATK production of artillery shell guidance kits tops 10,000
 Dulles, Va. (UPI) Feb 27, 2017
 More than 10,000 precision guidance kits for artillery projectiles have been delivered to the U.S. Army, Orbital ATK reports. The kit combines guidance and fuze function for conventional artillery projectiles into one device, providing enhanced accuracy and reducing the risk of collateral damage when engaging high-value targets. "More than 1,000 PGKs have been tested over the cou ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea

 Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components

 Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts
MILTECH
Iran's S-300 air defence system operational

 ATK unit contracted for U.S. AIM-9P Sidewinder missile motors

 U.S. Army exercises option for more Hellfire II missiles

 Iran tests missiles in naval exercises
MILTECH
Northrop Grumman begins flight tests with MS-177 sensor

 Schiebel taps Leonardo for radar system for unmanned helicopter

 Leonardo rotary drone demonstrator program enters phase 2

 Chinese drone Wing-Loong II conducts maiden flight
MILTECH
Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system
MILTECH
Navistar to upgrade MRAP vehicles for UAE

 Orbital ATK production of artillery shell guidance kits tops 10,000

 Unidentified country orders Saab target vehicle system

 Jacobs to provide support for U.S. Marines weapons system
MILTECH
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
MILTECH
China defence spending to rise 7 percent

 Philippine defence chief visits US carrier in S. China Sea

 Russia, NATO in first high-level military talks since freeze

 Putin, Poroshenko held two rounds of secret phone talks: Kiev
MILTECH
Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement