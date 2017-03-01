Jacobs to provide support for U.S. Marines weapons system



by Richard Tomkins



Dallas (UPI) Mar 1, 2017



disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Jacobs engineering Group will provide logistics services for facilities of the U.S. Marine Corps Special Operations Command, the company announced on Wednesday.

Under a General Services Administration task order, Jacobs will provide weapons system sustainment services, including logistics services in operations, material management, supply administration, warehouse operations and transportation support.

The contract, worth more than $39 million if all options are exercised, also includes maintenance support and management of communications-electronics, motor transport, engineering ordnance, deployable assets and facilities management.

"Jacobs has a long history of providing support for the MARSOC Raiders and this new opportunity is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people," Jacobs Senior Vice President Darren Kraabel said in a press release. "This award represents an important milestone in our growth strategy to bring new solutions to the weapons system sustainment market."

Facilities of the MARSOC Raider Regiment are located at Camp Lejeune, N.C., and Camp Pendleton, Calif. Raider troops provide combat-skills training and adviser support for foreign military forces.

The period of performance under the award was not disclosed.

Dulles, Va. (UPI) Feb 27, 2017





More than 10,000 precision guidance kits for artillery projectiles have been delivered to the U.S. Army, Orbital ATK reports. The kit combines guidance and fuze function for conventional artillery projectiles into one device, providing enhanced accuracy and reducing the risk of collateral damage when engaging high-value targets. "More than 1,000 PGKs have been tested over the cou ... read more

Related Links

