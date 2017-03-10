Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Japan, US navies drill in East China Sea
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) March 10, 2017


U.S. Marines, Japanese forces participate in Forest Light 17
Tokyo (UPI) Mar 10, 2017 - U.S. Marines and troops from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force conducted joint military training exercises in Okinawa during an event known as Forest Light 17.

According to the Marines, the exercise was conducted to familiarize both parties with one another's tilt-rotor aircraft as part of an effort to improve interoperability. Exercises featured training with U.S. MV-22B Osprey and Japanese CH-47 Chinook aircraft.

"The value of this training is that it reinforces that we truly are stronger together," Lt. Col. Ryan M. Hoyle said in a press release.

In addition to aircraft training, the two forces also conducted casualty evacuation drills using Osprey aircraft. According to the Marines, the exercises have both combat and natural disaster implications.

Forest Light 17 involved roughly 600 Marines and sailors assigned to the III Marine Expeditionary Force in addition to six MV-22B Ospreys. Officials say Marines will conduct additional training events with Japanese forces in the future in an effort to close gaps in training and combat readiness.

"I'm excited to see the training and observe the stronger team at the end," Hoyle added.

The US and Japanese navies said Friday they completed a four-day joint exercise in the East China Sea, as tension intensifies in the region following North Korea's missile tests.

The training, characterised by Japanese media essentially as a show-of-force exercise, coincided with renewed tensions in the region after North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches earlier this week.

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and the guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer from the US Navy joined the Japanese destroyers Sazanami and Samidare in the East China Sea to "increase proficiency in basic maritime skills and improve response capabilities," the US Navy said in a statement.

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, the country's navy, said in a separate statement that the exercises focused on "tactical training", without elaborating

But Japan's conservative Sankei Shimbun newspaper said the drill was aimed at issuing a warning against nuclear-armed North Korea by "exhibiting the strength and deterrent power of the Japan-US alliance."

The joint drill commenced a day after North Korea launched four ballistic missiles on Monday, with three landing provocatively close to Japan, which the US is obligated to defend under a security treaty.

Pyongyang has claimed the launch was a training exercise for a strike on US bases in Japan and supervised by leader Kim Jong-Un.

Seoul and Washington are separately carrying out annual joint military exercises in South Korea.

The Japan-US training was also meant to display their joint presence in the East China Sea, where Japan and China are locked in a long-running dispute over uninhabited islets, the Sankei said.

In Japan they are known as the Senkakus, while China claims then as the Diaoyus.

Successive US administrations have assured Japan that the islands fall under their security treaty, meaning if they are attacked the US will defend them.

The Carl Vinson was expected to join the South Korea-US drills after the exercise with Japan, the Sankei said.

The two sets of exercises come as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to visit South Korea, Japan and China next week for his first trip to the region since he became President Donald Trump's top diplomat.

The US Pacific Command said Monday that the Americans had begun deploying the THAAD anti-system to South Korea, which is designed to defend the US ally from a North Korean attack.

The deployment has outraged Pyongyang ally China, which strongly opposes it as a challenge to its security ambitions in the region.

China responded that it was "firmly opposed" to the deployment and vowed to "resolutely take necessary measures" to defend its security interests.

China has argued that the deployment would further destabilise the situation on the Korean peninsula.

SUPERPOWERS
Chinese ships enter Philippine waters; Sri Lanka scales back China port
 Manila (AFP) March 9, 2017
 Chinese survey ships have been entering waters recognised by the United Nations as Philippine territory, Manila's defence secretary said Thursday, in a move he described as "very concerning". Delfin Lorenzana said the ships were seen last year near Benham Rise - a Philippine territory 250 kilometres (155 miles) off the east coast of the main island of Luzon - as well as Reed Bank in the S ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment

 India stages successful test of missile interceptor

 Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Navy test fires surface to surface missile module

 Russia denies US claims it has violated arms treaty

 Brazilian army buys more SAAB missile defense systems

 Lockheed Martin completes flight tests with updated JASSM
SUPERPOWERS
Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions

 Hughes to provide satellite communications for SkyGuardian drones

 Drone Aviation Delivers Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat to DoD

 Northrop Grumman begins flight tests with MS-177 sensor
SUPERPOWERS
Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system
SUPERPOWERS
Sierra Nevada to continue U.S. counter-IED support

 European Defense Agency completes artillery accuracy project

 Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack bomb

 Orbital ATK production of artillery shell guidance kits tops 10,000
SUPERPOWERS
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
SUPERPOWERS
Putin pardons woman jailed over 'treasonous' text message

 China slams US election 'farce' in annual rights report

 Chinese ships enter Philippine waters; Sri Lanka scales back China port

 China defence spending to rise 7 percent
SUPERPOWERS
Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement