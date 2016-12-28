Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WAR REPORT
Japan hails Pearl Harbor visit while bracing for Trump
 By Hiroshi HIYAMA, Harumi OZAWA
 Tokyo (AFP) Dec 28, 2016


Japan defence minister visits Yasukuni war shrine
Tokyo (AFP) Dec 29, 2016 - Japan's hawkish defence minister prayed Thursday at a controversial war shrine in Tokyo, the day after accompanying Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a highly symbolic visit to Pearl Harbor.

Yasukuni Shrine honours millions of mostly Japanese war dead, but is controversial for also enshrining senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal.

It has been criticised by countries such as China and South Korea which suffered under Japan's colonialism and military aggression in the first half of the 20th century.

Tomomi Inada's visit was her first since taking the key defence portfolio in August, though she has frequently gone in the past.

"By taking a future-oriented stance, I offered my prayers to build peace for Japan and the world," she told reporters.

She noted that Barack Obama -- "the president of a country that dropped atomic bombs" -- had gone to Hiroshima earlier this year, while Abe "voiced words to console the spirits of the dead" at Pearl Harbor.

The timing is likely to prove highly contentious coming so soon after Abe and Obama's joint visit to the site of Japan's December 7, 1941 attack on the navy base in Hawaii that drew the US into World War II.

Inada is a close confidante of Abe with staunchly nationalist views. Abe, who was reportedly playing golf, said he had "no comment" on her visit, Jiji Press said.

South Korea was quick to criticise Inada.

"Our government cannot but deplore" the visit, foreign ministry spokesman Cho June-Hyuck said in a statement, while in separate comments the defence ministry expressed "grave concern and regret".

- 'Gratitude and respect' -

Inada wrote in 2011 that Japan -- the only country in the world to suffer atomic bomb attacks -- should consider acquiring nuclear weapons.

In August after becoming defence minister she told reporters that Japan "should not consider arming itself with nuclear weapons at this moment".

In 2014, she and another conservative lawmaker were seen in separate photographs standing next to the leader of a Japanese neo-Nazi party, though spokesmen for both denied any political affiliation.

Inada argued Thursday that paying respect to war dead should be universally accepted, echoing the argument repeated by Japanese lawmakers who frequently visit Yasukuni.

"Regardless of the types of views that you hold about history, regardless of whether you are foes or friends, I believe wishes to express gratitude and to respect and commemorate whose who died for their nations can be understood in any country," she said.

Dozens of conservative lawmakers visit the shrine on the anniversary marking Japan's surrender in World War II.

On Wednesday, Masahiro Imamura, the minister in charge of the reconstruction of northern Japan after the massive 2011 tsunami, went to Yasukuni shortly after Abe wrapped up his visit to Hawaii.

Abe and Obama paid homage to the more than 2,400 Americans killed in Japan's surprise attack against the Pacific Fleet and issued declarations about the power of reconciliation and warned against fomenting conflict.

The prime minister's Pearl Harbor visit followed Obama's May journey to Hiroshima, the scene of the world's first atomic attack days in August 1945.

Abe, who has called for strengthening Japan's military, has himself avoided Yasukuni after going there three years ago to commemorate his first anniversary as prime minister.

His trip there sparked fury in Beijing and Seoul and earned a diplomatic rebuke from close ally the United States, which said it was "disappointed" by the action.

He has stayed away after that, but Japanese conservatives have called on him to resume visits.

Japanese on Wednesday hailed a historic visit by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Pearl Harbor, praising his message of reconciliation with the United States but wary of the future after Donald Trump takes office.

Interest in Abe's visit to the site of Japan's December 7, 1941 attack that drew the US into World War II has been high, with many favourably comparing it to President Barack Obama's journey this year to Hiroshima.

Both visits were highly choregraphed and in their remarks -- Obama in Hiroshima and Abe in Hawaii -- neither apologised or even explicitly said their countries carried out the respective attacks.

But despite the careful words, the symbolism of their standing together again, this time at Pearl Harbor, was clear to most in Japan.

National broadcaster NHK provided live coverage of their joint address around 7 am Japan time (2200 GMT Tuesday).

It was delivered after the two men visited the memorial to the battleship USS Arizona, sunk in the surprise Japanese attack.

Kuniyoshi Takimoto, 95, a former navy aircraft mechanic on a carrier that took part in the raid, praised Abe's words.

"It was a beautiful message that deeply reflected the sentiment of both American and Japanese people," he told AFP.

But Takimoto was also critical of Abe's hawkish policy to expand the role of Japan's constitutionally constrained military, including enabling combat missions abroad.

"The beautiful message has a catch," he said.

Abe's visit was slightly overshadowed by one of his own ministers, who visited the controversial Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo just hours after Abe went to Pearl Harbor.

Masahiro Imamura, minister in charge of the reconstruction of northern Japan after the 2011 tsunami, was quoted by public broadcaster NHK as saying the timing of his visit was "a coincidence".

- 'Sincere apology'

But Haruko Satou, professor of international politics at Osaka University, suggested that while Imamura's true intention was unknown the timing was suspicious.

"It's natural to think that he chose the same day when Prime Minister Abe visited Pearl Harbor," Satou told AFP.

Imamura's action is "likely to have a negative impact on Japan's diplomacy and offset the positive image of Abe's historic visit", she said.

Abe's visit was also closely watched in China, where it was noted that he stressed ties with the US over Asia.

"If Japan really wants to reconcile over historical issues, Abe chose the wrong place," the nationalist Global Times newspaper commented, saying he should visit Nanjing, the site of a 1937 Japanese massacre, or elsewhere in China.

China's foreign ministry also weighed in, with spokeswoman Hua Chunying calling for a "sincere apology" to Asian countries that suffered from Japanese militarism.

Abe aimed to highlight the significance of close military and economic relations with the US as Trump prepares to assume power amid major questions about his policies, several Japanese media outlets said.

Trump, during his campaign, accused Japan of not paying its fair share in supporting the military alliance, and suggested Tokyo could even develop its own nuclear deterrent.

Abe's speech also expressed Japan's appreciation for US reconstruction aid after World War II. Commentator Takashi Ryuzaki said that comment was designed to engage the US public who supported Trump.

"Rather than offering an apology, the message of gratitude for what America did after the war was expressed," Ryuzaki said on a TBS morning show.

The desire for a continued solid Japan-US relationship is what most Japanese, including Tokyoite Kazuko Masuda, 57, say they want.

"Mr Trump utters all those strong words... but I really hope he as an individual is the kind of person who walks an honourable path," she said.

oh-si-hih-oh/kgo/sm


