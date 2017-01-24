Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Jan 24, 2017


Japan on Tuesday launched a satellite to modernise its military communications and reportedly to better monitor North Korean missile launches.

The Kirameki-2 will enable ground, sea and air units of the military -- known as the Self-Defense Forces -- to communicate directly with each other, a defence ministry official said.

"We'll be able to exchange a large amount of data more quickly," the official told AFP.

"We currently share information with voice and by fax" due to limitations in the speed and capacity of the three civilian satellites the ministry currently uses, he said.

An H-IIA rocket carrying the satellite, which means "sparkle" in English, blasted off from the southern island of Tanegashima at 4:44 pm local time (0744 GMT).

Public broadcaster NHK said the ministry would be able to swiftly share information about ballistic missiles launched by North Korea or videos of Japanese troops deployed overseas.

Japan is on constant alert for moves by North Korea, which conducted two underground nuclear tests and more than 20 missile test-launches last year.

Kirameki-2 is one of three defence communications satellites that will replace the current civilian ones.

The total cost for the three comes to 230 billion yen ($2.48 billion), the ministry said.

The ministry planned to launch Kirameki-1 last year but it is undergoing repairs after being damaged when being transported to a launch site in French Guiana.

Its launch is now scheduled for March 2018 at the earliest.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems
 Paris (UPI) Jan 20, 2017
 The government of France has contracted Airbus Defense and Space to supply satellite communication systems supporting civilian and military uses. The four-year contract was awarded by UGAP, France's public procurement agency. The agreement tasks Airbus with providing Satcom technologies in the Ku and Ka frequencies. Eric Souleres, who leads the company's operations in the company, welco ... read more

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Israel Introduces Arrow-3 Missile Interceptor System

 S. Korea's acting president urges 'swift' THAAD deployment

 S-500 to strengthen Russia's 'air defense system for the 21 Century'

 SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Responding to Ground Control
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Raytheon wins $235 million SM-6 production contract

 Russian Smerch, Uragan Rocket Launchers to Get Stealth Cloaks

 U.S. Navy helos getting Lockheed Martin counter-missile capability

 India test-fires guided Pinaka Rocket Mark-II
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status

 GenDyn offers Bluefin SandShark mini-drone for sale online

 UAV performs first ever perched landing using machine learning algorithms

 Liteye, Tribalco to deliver AUDS systems to U.S. armed forces
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems

 Northrop Grumman receives $140m BACN contract modification

 Sharing battlefield information at multiple classification levels via mobile handheld devices

 BAE Systems contracted for radio frequency countermeasure services
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
EDA launches program to improve IED detection

 U.S. Army orders rough-terrain forklifts

 Retired US generals to Trump: 'Torture is unnecessary'

 What Russia's railgun can really do
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Rolls-Royce to pay 671 pounds million in bribery settlement

 Canada sidelines a top admiral amid reports of leaks

 Damascus says Israel missiles caused airbase explosions

 Saudi unblocks military aid to Lebanon: Lebanese source
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
James Mattis sworn in as Trump's defense secretary

 Pentagon chief vows 'unshakeable commitment' to NATO

 Japan to conduct simulated drills for China-Taiwan clash

 Pentagon prepares new military options for Trump
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Creating atomic scale nanoribbons

 New research helps to meet the challenges of nanotechnology

 Lighting up ultrathin films

 Zeroing in on the true nature of fluids within nanocapillaries



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement