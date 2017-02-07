Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
CYBER WARS
Japan taps Elbit subsidiary for cybersecurity training help
 by Richard Tomkins
 Haifa, Israel (UPI) Feb 7, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Israel's Cyberbit Ltd. is helping launch a cybersecurity training and simulator facility in Japan under a contract from Ni Cybersecurity Inc.

Ni Cybersecurity, a Japanese firm, will set up a training facility in Toranomon, Tokyo, to accelerate the certification of new cybersecurity experts and helping organizations improve the skills of their existing staff, focusing on government and finance organizations.

The facility will be powered by the Cyberbit Range, a highly advanced and widely deployed cybersecurity training and simulation platform that enables trainees to practice in real-life settings by accurately replicating their network setup, using their actual security tools and simulating their typical network traffic so trainees can receive the most effective and realistic training available.

The program will specifically help Japan address the shortage of cybersecurity skills needed in the country for the 2020 Olympics, Elbit said in a news release.

Elbit Systems is the parent company of Cyberbit.

Elbit said Cyberbit Range provides an up-to-date selection of simulated attack scenarios, including ransomware.

"When there is a need to certify tens of thousands of new cybersecurity experts while improving the skills of existing ones, all within a very short timeframe, enrollment in simulated training programs is the best choice for finance, government and other organizations in Japan," said Cyberbit General Manager Adi Dar.

"I am confident that the initiative, led by Ni Cybersecurity, powered by our Range platform, will contribute to Japan's cyber readiness for the 2020 Olympic Games, and for years to follow,"

Takeshi Mitsuishi, President and CEO of Ni Cybersecurity, said. "We selected the global leading cyber range platform, and we're taking it to the Japanese market by opening our new training center in Tokyo, launching in Toranomon.

"Based on the global success of the Cyberbit Range, our customers can expect exceptional quality training, faster certification, and overall more qualified and skilled cyber security personnel."

The value of the contract was not disclosed.


