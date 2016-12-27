Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
Kongsberg contracted for M1A2 CROWS configuration
 by Ryan Maass
 Kongsberg, Norway (UPI) Dec 27, 2016


Sweden orders vehicle-mounted mortars
London (UPI) Dec 27, 2016 - BAE Systems Hagglunds is to install 40 vehicle-mounted 120mm mortar systems on CV90 infantry fighting vehicles of the Swedish army.

The contract was issued by the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration, or FMV, and is worth $68 million. Initial deliveries scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2019, the company said.

"The delivery of the Mjolnir solution to the Swedish Army allows it to field a capability well adapted for the CV90 while enhancing the fleet's firepower," said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hagglunds.

CV90 is a family of Swedish tracked combat vehicles It is operated by Denmark, Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland as well as Sweden.

The Swedish army has more than 500 CV90s. Earlier this year, BAE Systems was awarded a contract to refurbish 262 of the vehicles.

Additional contract detail were not disclosed.

Kongsberg has received a $14.36 million contract from the U.S. Army for Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station configurations.

The agreement covers Protector Low Profile variants for the branch's M1A2 tanks, which the company says provide enhanced visibility for the vehicle's operators. Company officials credit the technology to their collaboration with the Army.

"This contract confirms Kongsberg's strong relationship with the U.S. Army, and their trust in us as a reliable and innovative supplier," Kongsberg Protech president Espen Henriksen said in a press release. "We are proud to be able to answer to the users' needs and requirements, and appreciate that the U.S Government continues to focus on enhanced protection for the soldiers in the field by developing the Protector CROWS Low Profile further."

The weapon system is designed to be integrated with small and medium caliber weapons of any platform. Kongsberg adds the Protector Low Profile Variant is ideal for protecting troops by allowing them to operate the weapons from a more secure location inside the vehicle.

The M1A2 is an enhanced variant of the M1A1 Abrams tank currently designed by General Dynamics Land Systems. The armored vehicle comes equipped with an independent thermal viewer, weapon station, and position navigation equipment.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MILTECH
BAE Systems to provide active protection for Dutch CV90 vehicles
 London (UPI) Dec 23, 2016
 BAE Systems has received a contract to test and verify active protection systems on CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles for the government of the Netherlands. The CV90 is an armored vehicle initially developed for the Swedish Army in the early 1990s, and is currently in service with armed forces in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Switzerland. The contract would effectively make the Dutch CV90 ... read more

MILTECH
Lockheed Martin receives $1.4 billion for Patriot missile sales

 U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system

 Raytheon to provide Patriot missile capability for undisclosed country

 Saudis intercept missile fired from Yemen
MILTECH
Successful flight test for Norwegian missile

 U.S. missile deal for Poland finalized

 U.S. Navy test fires Raytheon SM-6 missile at sea

 Raytheon to perform additional SM-3 Block IIA missile work
MILTECH
QinetiQ acquires Meggitt Target Systems

 General Atomics to perform Reaper, Predator support services

 Britain, France continue drone development project

 Bird-like drone uses feathers for a more precise flight path
MILTECH
U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
MILTECH
Orbital ATK completes Zombie Pathfinder target test for U.S. Army

 U.K. MOD awards competitive Challenger 2 life extension contracts

 BAE Systems to provide active protection for Dutch CV90 vehicles

 General Atomics contracted to support U.S. Army's Gray Eagle
MILTECH
Trump calls on Boeing to offer quote for F-35 rival

 Saudi projects drop in defence spending

 NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members

 Russia drops out of world's top 5 defense spenders
MILTECH
European populists link Berlin attack to Merkel policies

 China and Sao Tome restore diplomatic ties in snub to Taiwan

 Japan cabinet approves biggest defence budget

 After Hiroshima, Abe and Obama to pay respects at Pearl Harbor
MILTECH
Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.