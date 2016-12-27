Kongsberg contracted for M1A2 CROWS configuration

|
by Ryan Maass
Kongsberg, Norway (UPI) Dec 27, 2016
Kongsberg has received a $14.36 million contract from the U.S. Army for Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station configurations.
The agreement covers Protector Low Profile variants for the branch's M1A2 tanks, which the company says provide enhanced visibility for the vehicle's operators. Company officials credit the technology to their collaboration with the Army.
"This contract confirms Kongsberg's strong relationship with the U.S. Army, and their trust in us as a reliable and innovative supplier," Kongsberg Protech president Espen Henriksen said in a press release. "We are proud to be able to answer to the users' needs and requirements, and appreciate that the U.S Government continues to focus on enhanced protection for the soldiers in the field by developing the Protector CROWS Low Profile further."
The weapon system is designed to be integrated with small and medium caliber weapons of any platform. Kongsberg adds the Protector Low Profile Variant is ideal for protecting troops by allowing them to operate the weapons from a more secure location inside the vehicle.
The M1A2 is an enhanced variant of the M1A1 Abrams tank currently designed by General Dynamics Land Systems. The armored vehicle comes equipped with an independent thermal viewer, weapon station, and position navigation equipment.
