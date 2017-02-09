Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
TERROR WARS
Leidos contracted for counter-WMD support
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Feb 9, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Leidos received a contract from the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency to support countermeasure training against weapons of mass destruction.

Under the agreement, the company will support the agency's Cooperative Biological Engagement Program, or CBEP, as well as the Cooperative Threat Reduction program, also known as CTR. The contract includes four one-year options, and has a potential value of $170 million if all options are exercised.

The contract tasks Leidos with partnering with researchers, non-governmental organizations, and other industry members to provide research and training services with a focus on countering the threat of biological weapons.

"The international assistance provided under this contract will strengthen US Government international outreach in countering threats posed by weapons of mass destruction, particularly biological weapons," Leidos Defense and Intelligence president Tim Reardon said in a press release. "This outreach, research, and training will help the US and our international partners prevent or mitigate CBRNE events throughout the world."

Training will include laboratory research, containment facilities engineering, public health preparedness, emergency response and disease outbreak surveillance.

"Leidos is proud of the decades of support we have provided to DTRA's critical mission and we are honored to have been selected to support DTRA's key international partner engagement," Reardon added.


Previous Report
TERROR WARS
IS bastion in Syria soon to be isolated: coalition
 Washington (AFP) Feb 8, 2017
 Islamic State's self-proclaimed capital, the Syrian city of Raqa, will soon be isolated from the rest of the world, a spokesman for the US-led coalition fighting the jihadist group. Although it will not be completely encircled, "it will be very difficult to get into or out of the city," Colonel John Dorrian said in a video conference from Baghdad." "What we would expect is that within th ... read more

