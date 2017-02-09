Leidos contracted for counter-WMD support

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Feb 9, 2017
Leidos received a contract from the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency to support countermeasure training against weapons of mass destruction.
Under the agreement, the company will support the agency's Cooperative Biological Engagement Program, or CBEP, as well as the Cooperative Threat Reduction program, also known as CTR. The contract includes four one-year options, and has a potential value of $170 million if all options are exercised.
The contract tasks Leidos with partnering with researchers, non-governmental organizations, and other industry members to provide research and training services with a focus on countering the threat of biological weapons.
"The international assistance provided under this contract will strengthen US Government international outreach in countering threats posed by weapons of mass destruction, particularly biological weapons," Leidos Defense and Intelligence president Tim Reardon said in a press release. "This outreach, research, and training will help the US and our international partners prevent or mitigate CBRNE events throughout the world."
Training will include laboratory research, containment facilities engineering, public health preparedness, emergency response and disease outbreak surveillance.
"Leidos is proud of the decades of support we have provided to DTRA's critical mission and we are honored to have been selected to support DTRA's key international partner engagement," Reardon added.
Related Links
The Long War - Doctrine and Application
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement