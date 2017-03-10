Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Leidos to develop electro-magnetic technology for U.S. Air Force
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Mar 10, 2017


Leidos was awarded contract to develop electro-magnetic technology for the U.S. Air Force, the company announced this week.

The performance period of the cost-plus-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is five years. It carries a value of $38 million, including an initial $11 million task order.

Leidos said its work will primarily be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., for the Air Force Research Laboratory, and will involve development of high power electromagnetic, or HPEM, technology. The work will include establishing a program and research facility, conducting component research, and working with the government and other researchers toward HPEM objectives.

"We look forward to continuing our efforts for the Air Force by developing critical next-generation capabilities such as this HPEM technology," Mike Chagnon, president of Leidos Advanced Solutions Group, said in a press release. "As threats become more advanced, Leidos is committed to creating innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their missions."

Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack bomb
 Archbald, Pa. (UPI) Mar 2, 2017
 Lockheed Martin announced Thursday that its newest direct attack, Dual Mode Plus laser-guided bomb has been named Paragon. Paragon leverages the reliability of the company's laser-guided bomb, or LGB, and integrates an inertial navigation system and GPS all-weather moving-target capability. "The new brand Paragon exemplifies a model of excellence, and reflects the system's perfor ... read more
