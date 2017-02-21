Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UAV NEWS
Leonardo supplying radars for Patroller drones
 by Richard Tomkins
 Rome (UPI) Feb 21, 2017


Ukroboronprom presents modified Phantom unmanned vehicle
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UPI) Feb 21, 2017 - Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's state-owned defense enterprise, showcased a Phantom unmanned vehicle with anti-tank missile capabilities at IDEX 2017.

The Phantom, built by Ukroboronprom subsidiary SpetsTehnoExport, is a multipurpose remotely piloted platform first demonstrated in October 2016. It can be used for transporting ammunition and performing combat missions.

Ukroboronprom says the vehicle can spare the lives of warfighters by deploying into compromised areas and providing more details about the battlespace.

The company's latest modification, known as the Barrier, equipped the unmanned system with anti-tank missile capabilities. The adjustments allow operators to engage lightly armored targets at distances between 1,640 and 3,280 feet away.

The Barrier bolsters the Phantom's armament, which also includes a 12.77mm machine gun.

"The objective of this project is to create military equipment that can effectively perform a variety of combat tasks while protecting and saving the lives of soldiers," SpetsTehnoExport director Pavlo Barbul said in a press release.

The modified Phantom was presented during IDEX 2017, an international defense industry conference taking place in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. The event concludes on Feb. 23.

Leonardo is to supply its PicoSAR AESA radars for integration aboard Patroller unmanned aerial vehicles being supplied by Safran Electronics & Defense to the French army.

Under the multimillion dollar contract from Safran, Leonardo will provide an undisclosed number of the radars and spares, which will be used for Patroller's long-range, over-land surveillance missions.

Leonardo said the first deliveries of PicoSAR AESA radar systems are expected to occur this year.

Leonardo says its PicoSAR was selected because the company took an open and collaborative approach to working with Safran, maker of the patroller, ensuring that the radar worked perfectly with the Patroller's mission system and was a fit for French forces' needs.

PicoSAR, designed and manufactured in Britain, features an advanced AESA capability. It has been flown on more than 10 different platforms, successfully demonstrating its capability, Leonardo said.

Safran debuts JIM infrared binoculars at IDEX
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UPI) Feb 21, 2017 - Safran Electronics & Defense showcased its new JIM Compact multifunction infrared binoculars during the International Defense Exhibition conference.

The binoculars were initially revealed in June 2016. The device is designed to provide warfighters with improved target detection and surveillance capabilities on the battlefield, and features a rangefinder, a laser pointer, a magnetic compass and a global positioning system.

JIM also integrates digital warfare capabilities such as shared video streaming and transmission and remote control modules. It can be used alongside a laser illuminator and a Sterna geographic north seeker.

Safran's new product is the latest addition to the company's JIM family of multifunction infrared binoculars. Operators include armed forces in Britain, Denmark, France, the Czech Republic and the United States.

The company says orders for the JIM Compact have already been placed by several customers.


