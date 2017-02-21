Leonardo supplying radars for Patroller drones

|
by Richard Tomkins
Rome (UPI) Feb 21, 2017
Leonardo is to supply its PicoSAR AESA radars for integration aboard Patroller unmanned aerial vehicles being supplied by Safran Electronics & Defense to the French army.
Under the multimillion dollar contract from Safran, Leonardo will provide an undisclosed number of the radars and spares, which will be used for Patroller's long-range, over-land surveillance missions.
Leonardo said the first deliveries of PicoSAR AESA radar systems are expected to occur this year.
Leonardo says its PicoSAR was selected because the company took an open and collaborative approach to working with Safran, maker of the patroller, ensuring that the radar worked perfectly with the Patroller's mission system and was a fit for French forces' needs.
PicoSAR, designed and manufactured in Britain, features an advanced AESA capability. It has been flown on more than 10 different platforms, successfully demonstrating its capability, Leonardo said.
Safran debuts JIM infrared binoculars at IDEX
The binoculars were initially revealed in June 2016. The device is designed to provide warfighters with improved target detection and surveillance capabilities on the battlefield, and features a rangefinder, a laser pointer, a magnetic compass and a global positioning system.
JIM also integrates digital warfare capabilities such as shared video streaming and transmission and remote control modules. It can be used alongside a laser illuminator and a Sterna geographic north seeker.
Safran's new product is the latest addition to the company's JIM family of multifunction infrared binoculars. Operators include armed forces in Britain, Denmark, France, the Czech Republic and the United States.
The company says orders for the JIM Compact have already been placed by several customers.
