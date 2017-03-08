Lockheed Martin completes flight tests with updated JASSM

|
by Ryan Maass
Denver CO (UPI) Mar 8, 2017
Lockheed Martin performed several flight tests with an updated version of the company's Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile, or JASSM, the company announced Wednesday.
During the tests, the weapons were equipped with modernized GPS anti-jam hardware and software, and launched from B-2 and B-52 bomber aircraft at altitudes over 24,000 feet. Lockheed Martin officials say the demonstration verified the missile's capabilities on the battlefield.
"JASSM is effective in a variety of challenging mission environments," program director Jason Denney said in a press release. "With these JASSM product updates, we continue to provide a wide range of affordable options that ensure a tactical advantage for U.S. and allied warfighters."
JASSM is a long-range precision standoff missile designed to engage high-value fixed targets. The weapons are equipped with a penetrating blast-fragmentation warhead. Lockheed Martin also produces the JASSM-Extended Range, or JASSM-ER, for longer range strikes.
The Missiles have been equipped on a variety of U.S. fighters and bombers, including the B-52, F-16, F-15E and B-1B.
