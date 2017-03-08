Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed Martin completes flight tests with updated JASSM
 by Ryan Maass
 Denver CO (UPI) Mar 8, 2017


Russia to arm Antey nuclear subs with Kalibr missiles
Moscow (UPI) Mar 07, 2017 - Russian Project 949A Antey submarines will be armed with Kalibr missile systems following an upgrade project, according to state media reports.

The vessels, also known by their NATO reporting names Oscar I and Oscar II, are currently armed with P-700 Granit cruise missiles in addition to various anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons. The Kremlin's plans to improve the Soviet-era ships were announced by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov.

"The Zvezda shipyard is carrying out profound modernization of Project 949A nuclear submarines, including the replacement of armament with the Kalibr missile complex and also the replacement of navigation, life support and other systems," the minister told the TASS news agency.

Moscow has so far constructed 11 Project 949A Antey submarines, 8 of which have remained operational with the country's navy. Each vessel displaces 24,000 tons at sea.

Russia's Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering CEO Igor Vilnit adds all Project 949A Antey submarines will receive the upgrade.

Lockheed Martin performed several flight tests with an updated version of the company's Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile, or JASSM, the company announced Wednesday.

During the tests, the weapons were equipped with modernized GPS anti-jam hardware and software, and launched from B-2 and B-52 bomber aircraft at altitudes over 24,000 feet. Lockheed Martin officials say the demonstration verified the missile's capabilities on the battlefield.

"JASSM is effective in a variety of challenging mission environments," program director Jason Denney said in a press release. "With these JASSM product updates, we continue to provide a wide range of affordable options that ensure a tactical advantage for U.S. and allied warfighters."

JASSM is a long-range precision standoff missile designed to engage high-value fixed targets. The weapons are equipped with a penetrating blast-fragmentation warhead. Lockheed Martin also produces the JASSM-Extended Range, or JASSM-ER, for longer range strikes.

The Missiles have been equipped on a variety of U.S. fighters and bombers, including the B-52, F-16, F-15E and B-1B.

MISSILE NEWS
Brazilian army buys more SAAB missile defense systems
 Stockholm (UPI) Mar 07, 2017
 The Brazilian army is procuring additional RBS 70 surface-to-air missile systems from Saab Defense of Sweden, according to the company. The order for the RBS 70 VSHORAD, or very short range air defense system, is worth nearly $11.7 million, Saab announced, with deliveries scheduled to start this year and continue into 2018. In addition to the systems, the contract includes launch ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment

 Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea

 Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components
MISSILE NEWS
Brazilian army buys more SAAB missile defense systems

 Iran's S-300 air defence system operational

 ATK unit contracted for U.S. AIM-9P Sidewinder missile motors

 U.S. Army exercises option for more Hellfire II missiles
MISSILE NEWS
Hughes to provide satellite communications for SkyGuardian drones

 Drone Aviation Delivers Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat to DoD

 Northrop Grumman begins flight tests with MS-177 sensor

 Schiebel taps Leonardo for radar system for unmanned helicopter
MISSILE NEWS
Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system
MISSILE NEWS
European Defense Agency completes artillery accuracy project

 Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack bomb

 Orbital ATK production of artillery shell guidance kits tops 10,000

 Unidentified country orders Saab target vehicle system
MISSILE NEWS
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
MISSILE NEWS
'Disloyal' Polish rival to Tusk loses EU party job

 Putin pardons woman jailed over 'treasonous' text message

 China defense budget rises at slowest pace in decades

 Canada extends Ukraine troop training mission to 2019
MISSILE NEWS
Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement