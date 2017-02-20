Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed Martin completes tests with modernized TACMS missiles
 by Ryan Maass
 Dallas (UPI) Feb 20, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Lockheed Martin announced two rounds of successful testing with the modernized Tactical Missile System for the U.S. Army.

The trials were completed in December and early February at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, representing the third and fourth consecutive demonstrations with the weapon. The missiles were launched using a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, for both tests.

The modernized TACMS engaged its target at a 44-mile range in December, and over a 124-mile range in February. Lockheed Martin officials say the demonstrations confirmed the technological capabilities for the upgraded Tactical Missile System, or TACMS.

"With our third and fourth consecutive successful modernized TACMS flights, I believe we have demonstrated that our production quality and new technology are ready to move forward," Lockheed Martin's Scott Greene explained in a press release. "These modernized TACMS missiles will allow our warfighters to quickly and accurately address imprecisely located targets on the battlefield."

The testing supported the U.S. Army's TACMS Service Life Extension, which aims to add over ten additional years to the weapon's shelf life. The modernized munitions feature an improved guidance and control system, new software, and an upgraded fuze.

Lockheed Martin signed a contract with the Army in 2014 to make the adjustments, which the company says will help the branch reduce collateral damage on the battlefield.

TACMS missiles are powered by a a solid fuel rocket motor, measure approximately 13 feet long, and can engage targets 186 miles away. It is the only long-range tactical surface-to-surface missile used by the U.S. armed forces.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon, Rheinmetall to collaborate on future defense projects
 Berlin (UPI) Feb 17, 2017
 Rheinmetall and Raytheon have entered into an agreement to cooperate on future defense-related projects. Representatives from both companies signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize the arrangement, and say the pact will facilitate deepened ties on missile defense systems and rocket-based solutions. "With this groundbreaking cooperation, we are starting a new chapter for ... read more

MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon, Rheinmetall to collaborate on future defense projects

 US warns Russia amid reports of new cruise missile

 Textron announces successful test of G-CLAW missile

 DARPA's MAD-FIRES project to enter Phase II
MISSILE NEWS
Born killers: French army grooms eagles to down drones

 NS Mayport picked as forward operating base for drones

 Indonesia first to purchase Skeldar V-200 drone

 Monitoring birds by drone
MISSILE NEWS
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
MISSILE NEWS
Honeywell's Gold Shield to be used in vests for Brazil's police

 Elbit supplying mortar fire control units to U.S. Army

 U.S. Navy to buy 40 MRAP MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles

 Chinese weapons reaching 'near-parity' with West: study
MISSILE NEWS
Global arms trade highest since Cold War: study

 Germany, Norway expand defense industry coooperation

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition

 NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls
MISSILE NEWS
Germany warns US off hurting Europe, favouring Russia

 Tillerson, Wang in highest-level US-China meet under Trump

 US remains 'your greatest ally', Pence tells Europe

 Croatia, Albania warn NATO on Balkans security threats
MISSILE NEWS
Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement