Lockheed Martin contracted for Trident II processing and support

by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Dec 20, 2016
Lockheed Martin has received an $88 million contract modification to perform Trident II D5 field processing and delayed system support for the U.S. Navy.
Work on the contract will be performed at various locations, including Sunnyvale, Ca.; Cape Canaveral, Fla., and others. The U.S. Department of Defense expects the work to be complete by September 2021.
The Navy provided Lockheed Martin with $64.7 million in Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement funds in addition to $22 million in maintenance funds at the time of the modification award. The Strategic Systems Programs in Washington D.C. is listed as the contracting activity.
The Lockheed Martin-made Trident II D5 missile is a submarine-launched weapon with a range of 1,200 nautical miles. The missile is a follow-up to the Polaris, Poseidon, and Trident I C4 programs, and is currently equipped on the U.S. Navy's Ohio-class and U.K. Royal Navy's Vanguard-class submarines.
