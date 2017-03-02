Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack bomb



by Richard Tomkins



Archbald, Pa. (UPI) Mar 2, 2017



Lockheed Martin announced Thursday that its newest direct attack, Dual Mode Plus laser-guided bomb has been named Paragon.

Paragon leverages the reliability of the company's laser-guided bomb, or LGB, and integrates an inertial navigation system and GPS all-weather moving-target capability.

"The new brand Paragon exemplifies a model of excellence, and reflects the system's performance and capability," Joe Serra, precision guided systems director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release. "The Paragon direct attack munition has demonstrated performance well within operational requirements and can be released farther from the target than other dual-mode or GPS-guided weapons."

"Our flexible, streamlined manufacturing enables us to offer Paragon as an affordable solution to help stretch defense budgets."

The bomb has the same dimensions, mass properties and outer mold line of Lockheed's LGB, which the company said allows it to integrate easily with aircraft using their standard LGBs or similar weapons.

Paragon already has been integrated on the F/A-18, and flight testing is expected to continue, with test flights for the F-16 scheduled for later this year, the company said.

