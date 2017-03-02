Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack bomb
 by Richard Tomkins
 Archbald, Pa. (UPI) Mar 2, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Lockheed Martin announced Thursday that its newest direct attack, Dual Mode Plus laser-guided bomb has been named Paragon.

Paragon leverages the reliability of the company's laser-guided bomb, or LGB, and integrates an inertial navigation system and GPS all-weather moving-target capability.

"The new brand Paragon exemplifies a model of excellence, and reflects the system's performance and capability," Joe Serra, precision guided systems director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release. "The Paragon direct attack munition has demonstrated performance well within operational requirements and can be released farther from the target than other dual-mode or GPS-guided weapons."

"Our flexible, streamlined manufacturing enables us to offer Paragon as an affordable solution to help stretch defense budgets."

The bomb has the same dimensions, mass properties and outer mold line of Lockheed's LGB, which the company said allows it to integrate easily with aircraft using their standard LGBs or similar weapons.

Paragon already has been integrated on the F/A-18, and flight testing is expected to continue, with test flights for the F-16 scheduled for later this year, the company said.

Jacobs to provide support for U.S. Marines weapons system
 Dallas (UPI) Mar 1, 2017
 Jacobs engineering Group will provide logistics services for facilities of the U.S. Marine Corps Special Operations Command, the company announced on Wednesday. Under a General Services Administration task order, Jacobs will provide weapons system sustainment services, including logistics services in operations, material management, supply administration, warehouse operations and transp ... read more
