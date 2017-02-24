Lockheed Martin to relocate Fleet Ballistic Missile program

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Sunnyvale, CA. (UPI) Feb 24, 2017
Lockheed Martin plans to relocate its Fleet Ballistic Missile program in a move the company says will cut costs for its customers.
The move will take place over the course of eight years. Approximately 650 positions from Lockheed Martin's Space Systems facility in Sunnyvale, Calif., will relocate to other company facilities in Florida and Colorado.
"We value the deep expertise of our employees, and we're working diligently to shape a transition that leverages the knowledge of this team," Lockheed Martin Space Systems executive vice president Rick Ambrose said in a press release. "Reshaping our Fleet Ballistic Missile program will help us take full advantage of our engineering and manufacturing facilities and centralize key skills, saving costs for the Navy on this critical national security program."
Lockheed Martin officials went on to add current Space Systems employees will be given the opportunity to retain their positions.
"As our business evolves, we're adapting to ensure we deliver the innovation, affordability and performance our customers demand," general manager Mathew Joyce said. "We've laid out a long-term strategy that will achieve that evolution and position us for the future, while offering our employees time to plan and prepare for the transition."
The Fleet Ballistic Missile program is an effort by Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Navy for the production of the Trident II D5 submarine-launched missile. Lockheed Martin developed and produced the missile in addition to its supporting equipment.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement