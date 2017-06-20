Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
Lockheed debuts C-130J variant for special operations forces
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017


A new variant of the C-130J Super Hercules, specifically configured for special operations use, has officially been unveiled by Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed officials showed the plane off on Wednesday at the Paris Air Show.

"The C-130J's inherent versatility is capable of supporting missions across a broad spectrum of military operations, and this is amplified once again with the C-130J-SOF," Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, said in a press release. "As our global partners face increasing and evolving threats that transcend borders, they want a proven solution. The C-130J-SOF, is in fact, the solution that will ensure security is preserved around the world."

Lockheed Martin said the aircraft can conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, psychological operations, and resupply missions as well as infiltration, exfiltration of special operations forces.

The C-130J-SOF, with the addition of special equipment, can also perform armed over-watch of ground forces, and refuel aircraft.

The aircraft is the 10th variant of the C-130J Super Hercules, which is flown by 17 nations.

MILTECH
Navistar awarded $18.8 million contract for Iraq MTVs
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017
 Navistar Defense has received an $18.8 million contract from the U.S. Army to manufacture and deliver 115 International 7000 MV Medium Tactical Vehicles to Iraq. The contract will fall under the Foreign Military Sales program. Most of the work will be performed at Navistar's West Point, Miss., factory and is expected to be completed by January 2018. The equipment is slated to be ... read more
