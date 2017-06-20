Lockheed debuts C-130J variant for special operations forces

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017
A new variant of the C-130J Super Hercules, specifically configured for special operations use, has officially been unveiled by Lockheed Martin.
Lockheed officials showed the plane off on Wednesday at the Paris Air Show.
"The C-130J's inherent versatility is capable of supporting missions across a broad spectrum of military operations, and this is amplified once again with the C-130J-SOF," Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, said in a press release. "As our global partners face increasing and evolving threats that transcend borders, they want a proven solution. The C-130J-SOF, is in fact, the solution that will ensure security is preserved around the world."
Lockheed Martin said the aircraft can conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, psychological operations, and resupply missions as well as infiltration, exfiltration of special operations forces.
The C-130J-SOF, with the addition of special equipment, can also perform armed over-watch of ground forces, and refuel aircraft.
The aircraft is the 10th variant of the C-130J Super Hercules, which is flown by 17 nations.
Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017
Navistar Defense has received an $18.8 million contract from the U.S. Army to manufacture and deliver 115 International 7000 MV Medium Tactical Vehicles to Iraq. The contract will fall under the Foreign Military Sales program. Most of the work will be performed at Navistar's West Point, Miss., factory and is expected to be completed by January 2018. The equipment is slated to be ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement