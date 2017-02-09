Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRAQ WARS
Mass graves found in western Iraq: officials
 by Staff Writers
 Habbaniyah, Iraq (AFP) Feb 9, 2017


Suicide bomber kills two Iraq soldiers near Fallujah
Habbaniyah, Iraq (AFP) Feb 9, 2017 - A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle packed with explosives into an army checkpoint near the Iraqi city of Fallujah on Thursday, killing two soldiers, officers said.

"A suicide bomber blew up his car at an army checkpoint between Fallujah and Amriyat al-Fallujah," an army major told AFP, adding that two soldiers were also wounded in the attack.

Fallujah, which Iraqi forces retook from the Islamic State group last year, lies about 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of Baghdad, and Amriyat al-Fallujah is a town further south.

A police officer confirmed the casualty toll of the latest attack near Fallujah, where jihadists continue to routinely target the security forces.

The civilian population has started returning to Fallujah and its surroundings but the city remains plagued by insecurity and a lack of funds to restore basic services.

Iraqi soldiers have discovered two shallow graves containing the bodies of people executed by the Islamic State group in the western desert town of Rutba, officials said Thursday.

"The Iraqi army found two mass graves in Rutba containing the bodies of members of the security forces and of civilians," a captain in the army's 1st division told AFP.

He said the first indications suggested the victims had been executed by IS when the jihadist group took control of the town in mid-2014.

Rutba, a small town of significant strategic value, lies on the road to Jordan, about 390 kilometres (245 miles) west of Baghdad.

The mayor of the town, which was retaken from IS in May last year, said one grave was found on a plot in a central neighbourhood that had been used to dump hospital waste while the other was located on Rutba's southern edge.

"The bodies we have seen have bullet impacts... We don't know the exact number of bodies because we are leaving this work to a forensic team but we expect there are about 25," Imad Meshaal said.

Rutba is very isolated in the desert of Anbar, a vast western province that has long been a Sunni insurgent stronghold and has borders with Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Syria.

IS militants have attacked the town several times since the security forces retook control of it.

Dozens of mass graves have been found across areas of Iraq that IS seized in 2014 and have since been retaken by the security forces.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
IRAQ WARS
Iraq cleric supporters demand electoral reform
 Baghdad (AFP) Feb 8, 2017
 Hundreds of supporters of Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr demonstrated in Baghdad Wednesday to demand electoral reform ahead of a planned provincial vote in September. The protesters, who have been demanding deep political reform since last year, argued that the current rules were tailored for Iraq's leading parties, which they accuse of corruption and nepotism. "We came here to demand that ... read more

IRAQ WARS
New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks

 Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support

 Lockheed Martin to perform additional THAAD development

 MEADS team submits updated proposal for Poland's Wilsa program
IRAQ WARS
China to sell new AR-2 missile to foreign countries

 China tests its new super-accurate missile during war games

 South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal
IRAQ WARS
Schiebel to supply S-100 UAV for Australian navy

 SideArm prototype catches full-size unmanned aerial system flying at full speed

 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle turns into Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

 NAVAIR completes spike missile test with UAV target
IRAQ WARS
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
IRAQ WARS
Australia awards competitive ammunition load carrier contracts

 Army Reserve units getting CROWS gun turrets

 U.S. Army spotlights innovative ZH2 vehicle

 Austria orders Pandur 6x6 armored personnel carriers
IRAQ WARS
Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost

 US military leaders depict shortfalls ahead of likely spending bonanza

 Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov

 US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon
IRAQ WARS
Trump tells Turkish, Spanish leaders he backs NATO

 China says both sides will lose from conflict with US

 Moldova president warns NATO over closer ties

 German troops bulk up NATO-led force in Lithuania
IRAQ WARS
Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement