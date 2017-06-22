Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
Metal Shark Boats receives patrol vessel contract
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 22, 2017


Gravois Aluminum Boats has received a $16.2 million contract for the construction of Near Coastal Patrol Vessels for U.S. Southern Command partner nations

The contract provides for 13 NCPV patrol vessels, 13 electro-optical infrared sensor systems, diagnostic equipment, reactivation, crew familiarization, and testing. Gravois Aluminum Boats does business as Metal Shark Boats.

The contract was awarded in anticipation of Foreign Military Sales and counter-narcotics requirements. Options included could bring the total value of the contract up to $54.6 million if exercised.

The foreign military sales include the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and El Salvador. Word will be conducted in Jeanerette, La., and is expected to be completed by June 2019.

Foreign military sales funding in the amount of $4 million will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire with the fiscal year. The contract was competitively offered to small business set-asides with six offers considered.

Requirements call for a 75 to 85 foot long boat with all necessary equipment for coastal patrol, security, and counter-narcotics and interdiction missions. It would be less than half the size of the Cyclone-class coastal patrol boats used by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.

New Navy transport launched
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017
 The ninth Expeditionary Fast Transport for the U.S. Navy, USNS City of Bismarck, is undergoing final outfitting by Austal following its recent launch. The Spearhead-class vessel, intended for intra-theater transport of cargo and troops, took to water at an Austal shipyard earlier this month in Mobile, Ala. "Launching the ninth ship in the EPF production line is a great achievemen ... read more
