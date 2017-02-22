Milrem displays THeMIS modular unmanned ground vehicle



by Richard Tomkins



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UPI) Feb 22, 2017



Estonian defense company Milrem plans to market its modular unmanned ground vehicle in the Middle East and North Africa.

The THeMIS vehicle, in three different configurations, has been on display at the 2017 IDEX exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.

The first configuration features a SARP remote weapon station from IGG Aselsan Systems. The second THeMIS is configured as a transport vehicle that can carry as much 1,650 pounds of soldier cargo, while the third is a counter-IED system using GroundEye detection devices from Raytheon UK.

"The success of Milrem's solutions in the Middle East, Asia as well as USA, is a great proof that research and development in a small country like Estonia is very much possible and in a very high level," said Estonian Defense Minister Margus Tsahkna.

Raytheon UK, Advanced Electronics Company and IGG Aselsan Systems have joined Milrem in the marketing effort.