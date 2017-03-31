Moscow denounces NATO 'slander'



by Staff Writers



Moscow (AFP) March 31, 2017



Moscow on Friday denounced NATO "slander", accusing the alliance of using "the myth of Russian aggression" as a way to unify its members.

To maintain unity, NATO uses "the myth of the Russian threat, the slander of Russian aggression, the endless repeating of the need to confront it together," said Russia's foreign ministry.

Moscow's outburst came after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, attending his first NATO meeting in Brussels, denounced "Russia's aggression in Ukraine", signalling a potentially tougher stance toward Moscow from the Trump administration.

The Russian ministry said Tillerson's comments had left it "perplexed", while voicing regret that they should be made on the day after a Russia-NATO meeting which was held "in a constructive atmosphere".

"Many times, NATO has placed ideological dogma ahead of real efforts to tackle world problems," the foreign ministry said.

"The only solution is to radically change the nature of the alliance," it added.

Donald Trump made rapprochement with Russia a theme of last year's US presidential campaign. Now Russia is impatient to see that wish translated into action.

US State Department officials said Tillerson would work with NATO allies to press Russia to fulfil its obligations under the Minsk agreements to end the war in eastern Ukraine.

Tillerson's remarks appeared likely to ease concerns that Trump is more interested in cultivating ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin than in shoring up the 28-nation alliance against a more assertive Moscow.

Washington (AFP) March 29, 2017





US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will present a meeting of the NATO allies on Friday with a demand from President Donald Trump that they increase defense spending. The annual NATO foreign ministers talks in Brussels were brought forward at the last minute after Tillerson warned he would not be able to attend on the long-planned date. Washington's top diplomat is reportedly keeping tim ... read more

Related Links

