Moscow's air defense registered a dozen missile launches in 2016

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 27, 2017
In 2016 the crew of a Don-2N radar facility, one of many keeping an eye on the skies over Moscow and the Central Industrial Region, registered nearly a dozen ballistic and space rocket launches, Rossiiskaya Gazeta reported, citing the Defense Ministry's press service in Moscow.
Also in 2016, air and missile defense units stationed outside Moscow conducted a series of drills to spot, track and "destroy" hundreds of hypothetical aircraft and missiles.
"There are over 200 radar operators taking up their 'battle stations' every day to secure their designated area," the press service said in a statement.
The Don-2N radar is a large missile defense and early warning passive electronically scanned array radar outside Moscow, and a key part of the Russian anti-ballistic missile system designed for the defense of the capital against ballistic missiles.
The system is run by a supercomputer and has a range of 3,700 km for targets the size of a typical ICBM warhead.
The Don-2N radar is designed to be the control center of the system and can operate autonomously if connection is lost to its command and control center.
The Don-2N radar is used to register launches of space rockets and ballistic missiles from Plesetsk and Baikonur spaceports, ICBM launches from submarines in the Barents and White Seas, the Sea of Okhotsk and also from the Kapustin Yar missile range in southern Russia.
In 2016 Don-2N radars tracked about 250 space targets, over 80 of which were designated as "significant."
Source: Sputnik News
Related Links
Russian Defense News
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement