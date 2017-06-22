Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRAQ WARS
Mosul's 'hunchback' minaret: Iraq's beloved landmark
 by Staff Writers
 Mosul, Iraq (AFP) June 22, 2017


Mosul minaret destruction 'deepens wounds' of Iraqis: UNESCO
Paris (AFP) June 22, 2017 - The destruction by jihadists of Mosul's leaning minaret "deepens the wounds" in war-torn Iraq, UNESCO chief Irina Bokova said Thursday.

Calling in a statement for "immediate and strengthened international mobilisation," the head of the UN's cultural agency said: "This new destruction deepens the wounds of a society already affected by an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy."

She pledged UNESCO's "renewed solidarity and readiness to support, restore and rehabilitate cultural heritage whenever possible."

The 12th-century minaret blown up along with the Nuri mosque on Wednesday was one of Iraq's most recognisable monuments, sometimes referred to as its Tower of Pisa.

Work begun by UNESCO to safeguard the minaret in 2012 "had to be interrupted due to the conflict," Bokova said, adding however that "a comprehensive study for the conservation of the minaret has been completed and could be useful in the future."

In March, the UN Security Council approved a resolution calling for a systematic defence of cultural heritage sites in conflict zones.

In a sign of the international community's growing get-tough stance on heritage, the International Criminal Court in the Hague on March 21 sentenced a Malian jihadist to nine years in prison for the war crime of attacking Timbuktu's treasured shrines and a mosque.

Mosul's "Hadba" leaning minaret, whose destruction has been blamed on jihadists, was one of the most beloved landmarks of Iraq, its Pisa and Eiffel towers all rolled into one.

The Hadba, "hunchback" in Arabic, was completed in the 12th century and stood as the last remnant of the original Nuri mosque, whose rebuilt version was also destroyed on Wednesday.

The Islamic State group was said to have rigged the site with explosives long ago.

It blamed the mosque's destruction on a US air strike, but Iraqi and coalition officials said this latest heritage disaster was clearly of the jihadists' making.

The mosque was named after Nureddin Mahmud Zangi, who once ruled over Mosul and Aleppo and is remembered for unifying Muslim forces to wage jihad against the Crusaders.

In a country often hailed as the cradle of civilisation and which hosts countless historical treasures, the Hadba ranked alongside the spiralling minaret of Samarra and the Arch of Ctesiphon as the most recognisable landmarks.

Several levels of ornamental brickwork were wrapped around the minaret's cylindrical shaft, capped by a small white dome. It started listing centuries ago.

At a height of around 45 metres (1,4580 feet), and with its slant visible from miles away, it dominated the skyline of Iraq's second city for centuries -- until Wednesday at around 9:30 pm when it came crashing down.

The Hadba was the symbol of Mosul. It was featured on 10,000-dinar banknotes, in ads on billboards and gave its name to countless restaurants, companies and even sports clubs.

Local folklore is rich with stories about the Hadba, including explanations for its list.

One of them goes that the minaret took a bow when the Prophet Mohammed walked by and stayed that way. Another says it was actually the Virgin Mary that the Hadba saluted.

Both theories reflect the special place the minaret holds in local culture, and it is precisely that popular worship that IS saw as violating its own ultra-restrictive brand of Islam.

The jihadists reportedly rigged the Hadba in 2014 but were prevented from blowing it up by Old City residents, a rare and brazen act of collective defiance in the IS caliphate's bloody three-year rule.

The nation woke up to the shocking news on Thursday. Some social media users in Iraq explained their grief by saying it could be compared to France losing the Eiffel Tower.

Inevitable comparisons with Italy's leaning Tower of Pisa were also rife.

The head of the UN's cultural agency UNESCO, Irina Bokova, said: "This new destruction deepens the wounds of a society already affected by an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy."

While most Iraqi officials tried to deflect the embattled jihadists' nihilistic media stunt by arguing it was the clearest sign yet of their desperation, Iraqi President Fuad Masum said the minaret should be rebuilt.

He did not say, however, whether a rebuilt "hunchback" would be crooked or vertical.

IRAQ WARS
IS blows up Mosul mosque where Baghdadi became 'caliph'
 Baghdad (AFP) June 21, 2017
 Jihadists on Wednesday blew up Mosul's iconic leaning minaret and the adjacent mosque where their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2014 declared himself "caliph" in his only public appearance, Iraqi officials said. The Islamic State group swiftly issued a statement via its Amaq propaganda agency blaming a US strike, but the US-led coalition condemned the destruction as a crime against "the peo ... read more
Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRAQ WARS
Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

 Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey
IRAQ WARS
IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing

 Raytheon receives $618 million contract for SM-2 missiles
IRAQ WARS
Insitu receives $45 million contract extension for SOCOM UAVs

 US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria

 Leonardo receives NATO surveillance system contract

 Can use of a drone improve response times for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests compared to an ambulance
IRAQ WARS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
IRAQ WARS
Elbit debuts loitering munition system

 Australia tests combat recon vehicles

 NCI wins place on $37.4B C4ISR-related contract vehicle

 Prague aims to halt EU gun control law
IRAQ WARS
Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility
IRAQ WARS
China, Russia to hold joint naval drills in Baltic Sea

 NATO jet approaches Russian defence minister's plane

 NATO holds first war games on vulnerable Baltic corridor

 Russian jet conducts 'unsafe' intercept of US plane
IRAQ WARS
Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement