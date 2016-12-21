Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
Move to scrap beloved US Navy titles tossed overboard
 By Thomas WATKINS
 Washington (AFP) Dec 21, 2016


Boeing contracted for Harpoon weapon production
Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2016 - Boeing has received a $207 million contract to produce Lot 90 Harpoon weapon systems and spares for the governments of Egypt, Korea, and Brazil.

The contract, which combines U.S. Navy purchases with foreign military sales, also includes components for the governments of Japan, Australia, Thailand, India, Oman, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. Foreign military sales funds totaling $99.6 million were obligated at the time of the contract award.

Work on the contact will be performed in St. Charles, Mo.; McKinney, Texas; Burnley, Britain; and other locations. The U.S. Department of Defense says the contract was not competitively procured, and expects the work to be complete by March 2021.

The Harpoon is an all-weather anti-ship missile typically integrated with naval platforms. The missile uses a radar guidance system to attack surface ships, and can also be launched from submarines, shore batteries, or aircraft.

The weapon was initially developed for the U.S. Navy as a common anti-ship missile for its fleet, but has since been adopted by the U.S. Air Force and various other armed forces around the world.

Raytheon selected for anti-ship weapon support
Washington (UPI) Dec 21, 2016 - Raytheon has received a $64.6 million contract to perform technical support services for several naval anti-ship weapon systems operated by the U.S. Navy.

The contract covers services for the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System, the SeaRAM, and the Land-based Phalanx Weapon System. Foreign military sales for Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Canada, Britain, South Korea, Portugal, and Greece are also included in the deal.

The Phalanx Close-In Weapon System, or CIWS, is a fast-reaction defensive weapon designed to protect maritime warfighters against anti-ship missile threats. The systems can operate either autonomously or as part of an integrated combat system.

Work on the contract will be performed in Tucson, Ariz.; El Segundo, Calif., and other locations. The U.S. Department of Defense expects the contract to be complete by January 2018.

The agreement is comprised of options with the potential to raise the contract value to $398 million if exercised. The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., is listed as the contracting activity.

The US Navy is keeping its yeomen, boatswain's mates and masters-at-arms.

The quartermasters and legalmen will stick around too, not to mention the hospital corpsmen.

After months of withering criticism from rank and file, officials on Wednesday announced a course reversal from an earlier decision to scrap the storied tradition of calling enlisted sailors by their naval occupations.

The contentious move in September was supposed to unite sailors under a simple ranking structure to remove the baffling array of titles -- known as ratings -- and make various job names sound less gendered.

Whereas other troops in the military have relatively easy-to-recognize ranks, such as private, corporal or sergeant, the Navy had stuck to its own system dating back centuries.

It currently has 89 different ratings, many going back to America's youngest days.

For instance, boatswain's mate and gunner's mate formally started in 1794, though the titles are borrowed from Britain's far older Royal Navy.

A boatswain (pronounced bosun) is responsible for the handling of equipment and cargo on a ship's deck.

More modern titles include cryptologic technician and aircrew survival equipmentman.

When Navy Secretary Ray Mabus first announced the changes, he said it was to help expand sailors' opportunities so they weren't pigeon-holed by rating titles.

He also argued sailors leaving the Navy would find it easier to explain to land-lubber civilian bosses what their rank and responsibilities were.

Reaction could hardly have been more negative.

- Political correctness? -

Sailors take pride in their ratings and were aghast at the thought of losing them.

Many complained the move was political correctness gone mad -- because women now can serve in any job in the US military, services have been looking for gender-neutral titles.

"If the Navy would not have bowed to the Political Correct BS. This would not have happened," wrote Facebook user Richard Fauble, who said he was a proud former naval air-traffic controller.

"The military is not a social experiment, it is a fighting force. It is also not a touchy feely humanitarian effort."

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson acknowledged protests had been a dominant theme of conversations with sailors, and had become a distraction.

"We have learned from you, and so effective immediately, all rating names are restored," he said in a statement.

Senior Republican Senator John McCain welcomed the move and said Richardson had made the "right decision."

"Revoking these titles, many of which have been a part of the Navy's identity for centuries, defied basic common sense and distracted from the real challenges confronting the men and women serving in our Navy," McCain said.

While ratings titles will remain -- at least for now -- officials stressed the Navy would forge ahead with broader modernizations to its personnel systems and make career paths more flexible.

And Richardson did not rule out revisiting ratings titles in the future.

"We must not shy away from adapting to meet the needs of a 21st century Navy -- including the way we manage our people," the Navy's Chief of Personnel Vice Admiral Robert Burke said.

In a Christmas message announcing the reversal Wednesday, Richardson said the move reflected a willingness to learn from enlisted sailors of all stripes (and ratings).

"I guess the bottom line is we are going to preserve all the good, we are going to throw all the distractions overboard and we are going to move on, stay on course," Richardson said in a videotaped message to sailors.


