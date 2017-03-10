Navistar supplying MRAP armored vehicles to Pakistan, UAE

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Mar 10, 2017
Navistar Defense reports it is to produce and support 40 armored vehicles for Pakistan and to upgrade 1,085 armored vehicles for the United Arab Emirates.
The work, which has a combined value of more than $475 million, comes under two foreign military contracts issued recently by the U.S. Contracting Command.
"MaxxPro vehicles are recognized as the most survivable wheeled vehicles in the U.S. military's fleet," Kevin Thomas, president and general manager of Navistar Defense, said in a press release. "We are pleased that these important U.S. allies are confident in the MaxxPro's ability to protect their forces allowing them to complete their missions and return home safely."
The vehicles for Pakistan are the company's MaxxPro Dash DXM Mine Resistant Ambush Protected, or MRAP. The MRAP is an armored wheeled vehicle with a V-shaped hull to deflect mine blasts.
The 1,085 MRAPs for the UAE are long wheel base MaxxPro MRAPs and being acquired by the UAE as U.S. Excess Articles.
The new MRAPs for Pakistan are to be delivered this year. Delivery of the upgraded surplus vehicles to the UAE is to be completed in 2018, Navistar said.
Most of the work on the contracts will be conducted at the company facility in West Point, Miss.
Los Angeles CA (UPI) Mar 8, 2017
Sierra Nevada received a $30.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy to continue supporting the branch's effort to counter improvised explosive devices. The contract modification tasks the company with exercising Option Year 6 for the procurement and support of AN/PLT-5 IED countermeasure devices. The AN/PLT-5 is a mobile system used by military technicians to electronically jam im ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement