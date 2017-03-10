Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
Navistar supplying MRAP armored vehicles to Pakistan, UAE
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Mar 10, 2017


Navistar Defense reports it is to produce and support 40 armored vehicles for Pakistan and to upgrade 1,085 armored vehicles for the United Arab Emirates.

The work, which has a combined value of more than $475 million, comes under two foreign military contracts issued recently by the U.S. Contracting Command.

"MaxxPro vehicles are recognized as the most survivable wheeled vehicles in the U.S. military's fleet," Kevin Thomas, president and general manager of Navistar Defense, said in a press release. "We are pleased that these important U.S. allies are confident in the MaxxPro's ability to protect their forces allowing them to complete their missions and return home safely."

The vehicles for Pakistan are the company's MaxxPro Dash DXM Mine Resistant Ambush Protected, or MRAP. The MRAP is an armored wheeled vehicle with a V-shaped hull to deflect mine blasts.

The 1,085 MRAPs for the UAE are long wheel base MaxxPro MRAPs and being acquired by the UAE as U.S. Excess Articles.

The new MRAPs for Pakistan are to be delivered this year. Delivery of the upgraded surplus vehicles to the UAE is to be completed in 2018, Navistar said.

Most of the work on the contracts will be conducted at the company facility in West Point, Miss.

MILTECH
Sierra Nevada to continue U.S. counter-IED support
 Los Angeles CA (UPI) Mar 8, 2017
 Sierra Nevada received a $30.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy to continue supporting the branch's effort to counter improvised explosive devices. The contract modification tasks the company with exercising Option Year 6 for the procurement and support of AN/PLT-5 IED countermeasure devices. The AN/PLT-5 is a mobile system used by military technicians to electronically jam im ... read more
MILTECH
