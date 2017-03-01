Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Navistar to upgrade MRAP vehicles for UAE
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 1, 2017


Navistar Defense received a $440 million contract from the U.S. Army to reset and upgrade 1,085 mine-resistant armored vehicles for the United Arab Emirates.

The company will perform services on MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, or MRAPs, in addition to delivering specified sets, kits, packages and technical publications to the country.

The contract was procured under the U.S. foreign military sales program. Work will be performed in West Point, Mo., and is expected to be finished by the end of March 2019.

Navistar received $46 million at the time of the contract award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity.

The MaxxPro MRAP is designed to protect operators from blasts caused by improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, and other ground-level threats. Navistar says the vehicle's V-shaped hull provides improved survivability, and is designed to deflect IED blasts away from the vehicle.

In addition to IED attacks, the vehicle is also designed to withstand ballistic arms fire and mine blasts.

Orbital ATK production of artillery shell guidance kits tops 10,000
 Dulles, Va. (UPI) Feb 27, 2017
 More than 10,000 precision guidance kits for artillery projectiles have been delivered to the U.S. Army, Orbital ATK reports. The kit combines guidance and fuze function for conventional artillery projectiles into one device, providing enhanced accuracy and reducing the risk of collateral damage when engaging high-value targets. "More than 1,000 PGKs have been tested over the cou
