Navy taps Tetra Tech for environmental remediation work



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Apr 10, 2017



Tetra Tech EC has won a place on a U.S. Navy multiple-award contract for environmental remediation of radiological contaminants.

The RADMAC II contract covers a number of U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps installations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and other locations in the United States.

"Tetra Tech has supported the U.S. Navy for over four decades, and specifically NAVFAC Southwest, in remediation of radiological contaminants for more than 12 years," Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a press release. "We are pleased to continue this long-standing partnership with the U.S. Navy to support its critical environmental restoration efforts."

NAVFAC Southwest is the Naval Facilities Engineering Command.

As one of six companies awarded the RADMAC II contract, Tetra Tech EC will perform radiological investigations, surveys and sampling analysis associated with returning contaminated sites to safe use.

Pilot and treatability studies, operations and maintenance, and remediation work will also be conducted.

Tetra Tech is one of six companies to receive the contract, which has a total value of $240 million.

