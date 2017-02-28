Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
North Korea diplomat in China amid coal cut tension
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Feb 28, 2017


China says coal consumption falls for third year
Beijing (AFP) Feb 28, 2017 - China's world-leading coal consumption fell for the third straight year in 2016, government data showed Tuesday, as the planet's biggest carbon emitter struggles to break its addiction to the heavily polluting fuel.

Coal consumption fell by 4.7 percent year-on-year in 2016, and the share of coal in the country's energy mix slipped to 62.0 percent, down 2.0 percent year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report.

Overall coal production also fell, dropping 9.0 percent to 3.41 billion tonnes in 2016.

The data suggests that "coal consumption probably peaked around 2014," according to a statement from environmental group China Dialogue.

It added that "there is still some concern about a 'rebound' in coal demand if China continues to stimulate its economy by infrastructure investment".

The new data suggests that China's CO2 emissions may drop by as much as one percent in 2017, Greenpeace said in a statement, adding it would be the "fourth year in a row of either zero growth or a decline".

"These trends give some hope that the global peak in emissions might well be within reach, but only if all major emitters break free from fossil fuels and reduce emissions," said the organisation's policy adviser Li Shuo, warning that the outcome would depend on cooperation from the US under President Donald Trump.

The billionaire politician once claimed that climate change is a Chinese hoax and has said he will roll back American environmental regulations aimed at curbing the problem.

Meanwhile, "China is ploughing money into renewables and reining in its addiction to coal," Li said.

In December Beijing said it would reduce its annual coal production capacity by 800 million tonnes as it tries to tackle unsafe and inefficient mines and reduce pollution.

The burning of coal for electricity and heating contributes most of China's greenhouse gas emissions and is the main cause of its notorious smog.

Severe smog has caused increasing public discontent, particularly in winter, when large swathes of the northeast are often choked by bad air.

The government has vowed to reduce consumption of polluting energy sources, but the move also has an economic logic.

Many of the country's giant state-owned coal mining firms are now unviable and plagued by overcapacity, leading the government to curb output.

A senior North Korean diplomat arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for talks with government officials, the first known visit since a missile test by Pyongyang that prompted China to sever coal imports from its isolated neighbour.

North Korea's vice foreign minister Ri Kil-Song will be in the country until Saturday to discuss "issues of mutual interest", foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a regular press briefing.

Ri will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials, Geng said, calling it a "normal diplomatic exchange."

It is the first known high-level North Korean visit in months and comes amid rising tensions between the two countries over Pyongyang's February 12 missile launch and the subsequent killing of the brother of the North's supreme leader Kim Jong-Un.

South Korea has blamed Kim's government for the killing in Malaysia, which involved the banned VX nerve agent.

Shortly after the murder, China announced it would halt all imports of North Korean coal for the rest of this year, a decision it said was in line with UN sanctions placed on North Korea late last year over its missile and nuclear programmes.

China is the North's sole major ally and by far its largest trading partner.

But in an unusual public attack following the coal decision, North Korean state media last week denounced Beijing for "dancing to the tune of the US."

North Korea blasted off a series of missiles and conducted two nuclear tests in 2016 in its quest to develop a weapons system capable of hitting the US mainland.

The Security Council has imposed six sets of sanctions since Pyongyang first tested an atomic device in 2006.

US President Donald Trump has called on China to do more to rein in North Korea, saying it could easily bring its errant neighbour to heel.

But Beijing denies that, and Geng on Friday urged Washington and Pyongyang to "shoulder their due responsibilities and play their due roles and work together with China to maintain stability" and denuclearise the peninsula.

N. Korea lashes ally China over coal import ban
Seoul (AFP) Feb 24, 2017 - North Korea denounced its chief ally and diplomatic protector China for "dancing to the tune of the US" after it banned coal imports in apparent punishment for a missile launch.

Beijing and Pyongyang have a relationship forged in the blood of the Korean War, but ties have begun to fray in recent years, with China increasingly exasperated by its wayward neighbour's nuclear antics.

Last week it announced the suspension of all coal imports from the North -- a crucial foreign currency earner for Pyongyang -- for the rest of the year.

It came days after a missile launch personally overseen by leader Kim Jong-Un in what was seen as Pyongyang's first show of force against new US President Donald Trump.

A bylined essay carried by the North's official Korea Central News Agency slammed Beijing's move.

It did not identify China by name, referring instead to "a neighbouring country".

"This country, styling itself a big power, is dancing to the tune of the US," it said.

"It has unhesitatingly taken inhumane steps such as totally blocking foreign trade related to the improvement of people's living standard," it added.

"Righteous voices" had condemned the move, it said, while "the hostile forces are shouting 'bravo' over this".

The format was unusual for KCNA, which tends not to carry editorials or commentaries of its own, preferring to reproduce those of Rodong Sinmun, the official mouthpiece of the ruling Workers' Party.

The tone was also more akin to Pyongyang's denunciations of the US.

It was "utterly childish" to think that the North would stop its nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missile programmes if a few pennies of money were cut off, said the KCNA essay.

Its scientists and technicians were "working hard in do-or-die spirit", it added.

The latest launch -- the first since Trump took office -- showed some progress in Pyongyang's missile technology, Seoul's military said.

The North -- barred under UN resolutions from any use of ballistic missile technology -- staged two atomic tests and many missile tests last year in a quest to develop a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the US mainland.

Trump has described the North as a "big, big problem" and vowed to deal with the issue "very strongly".

NUKEWARS
S. Korea's Lotte 'agrees land swap' for US missile system
 Seoul (AFP) Feb 27, 2017
 South Korean retail giant Lotte agreed Monday to provide land to host a controversial US missile defence system loathed by Beijing, Seoul's defence ministry said. Food- and retail-focussed Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-biggest company, has come under growing pressure over the deal from China, a crucial market. The plan by Washington and Seoul to install the Terminal High Altitude Area ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Jenoptik contracted for Patriot missile components

 Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea

 Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts
NUKEWARS
Iran tests missiles in naval exercises

 Russia's Next Gen S-500 Prototype Launch Date Announced

 U.K., France to upgrade long-range Storm Shadow missiles

 Turkey finalizing S-400 missile deal with Russia
NUKEWARS
Leonardo rotary drone demonstrator program enters phase 2

 Chinese drone Wing-Loong II conducts maiden flight

 GA-ASI forms team to supply Reaper drones to Australia

 U.S. Air Force to retire MQ-1 Predator drone in 2018
NUKEWARS
General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system

 Russia showcases jam-proof communications system
NUKEWARS
Russia to start testing TIGR unmanned armored car in 2017

 Atlas Elektronik contracted for ARCIMS vehicles

 U.S. Marines place $150M order for Target Sight Systems

 Orbital ATK reports new orders for Bushmaster guns
NUKEWARS
BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition

 SIPRI: Arms imports rise in Asia, Middle East
NUKEWARS
Wary US and China pledge respect at first Trump-era meet

 Erdogan says paper to pay 'price' over controversial report

 Russia and UK hold high-level military talks in Moscow

 Russia wants to form new Collective Security Bloc that replaces NATO
NUKEWARS
Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior

 Scientists decipher the nanoscale architecture of a beetle's shell

 Switched-on DNA spark nano-electronic applications

 Liquid metal nano printing set to revolutionize electronics



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement