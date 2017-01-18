Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Northrop Grumman receives $140m BACN contract modification
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Jan 18, 2017


Northrop Grumman has received a $140 million contract modification to provide Battlefield Airborne Communication Nodes for the U.S. Air Force.

The modification is a follow-up to a contract initially awarded in June 2015. The agreement tasked the company with delivering Battlefield Airborne Communication Node Joint Urgent Operational Need, or BACN JUON.

BACN is equipped on the Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system to enhance situational awareness capabilities. The device translates tactical data link networks, enables joint range extension, and forwards intelligence information to ground controllers.

Work on the contract will be performed at San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be complete by January 2018.

Northrop Grumman received $59 million in maintenance and operation funds at the time of the modification award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is listed as the contracting activity.


.


