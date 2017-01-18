Northrop Grumman receives $140m BACN contract modification

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Jan 18, 2017
Northrop Grumman has received a $140 million contract modification to provide Battlefield Airborne Communication Nodes for the U.S. Air Force.
The modification is a follow-up to a contract initially awarded in June 2015. The agreement tasked the company with delivering Battlefield Airborne Communication Node Joint Urgent Operational Need, or BACN JUON.
BACN is equipped on the Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system to enhance situational awareness capabilities. The device translates tactical data link networks, enables joint range extension, and forwards intelligence information to ground controllers.
Work on the contract will be performed at San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be complete by January 2018.
Northrop Grumman received $59 million in maintenance and operation funds at the time of the modification award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is listed as the contracting activity.
Related Links
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement