Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Norway plans submarine purchases with Germany
 by Richard Tomkins
 Oslo, Norway (UPI) Feb 3, 2017


Britain invests in new submarine training facility
London (UPI) Feb 3, 2017 -Britain is building a new submarine training school at the Royal Navy base on the Clyde River in Scotland, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The facility has been approved by the Treasury and an initial $4.3 million allocated for it.

Final design approval for the training school is expected soon, which will allow work to begin later this year, the ministry said.

"We are now making a long-term investment of hundreds of millions of pounds to improve and upgrade the waterfront at Clyde to make sure it is ready to support the United Kingdom's whole submarine fleet," said Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon.

"As well as a boost to the Scottish economy, this will also bring welcome stability for our personnel, who work hard to help keep Britain safe and secure."

The new facility will provide academic and technical training for all Royal Naval personnel entering the submarine service from 2022.

The Royal Navy and Scotland are turning the Faslane area on the Clyde as Britain's submarine hub.

All 11 Royal Navy submarines will be based at Her Majesty's Naval Base Clyde from 2020. The school will support Astute hunter killer submarines, as well as the delivery of training for the new Dreadnought nuclear deterrent boats.

"Our new single integrated operating base will make significant improvements to the work-life balance of our 5,000 submariners," said the head of the Royal Navy's Submarine Service, Rear Adm. John Weale.

"By putting our boats and training in one place, our submariners can put down roots in Scotland knowing that they are no longer required to commute from one end of the country to another."

Norway has decided to partner with Germany for the common acquisition of identical new submarines and their maintenance, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense said.

The decision, part of a long-term navy-to-navy initiative, also includes collaboration on training, exercises and spare parts and cooperation by the industries of both nations.

"Submarines are among the Norwegian Armed Forces' most important capabilities and is of great significance for our ability to protect Norway's maritime interests," Norwegian Minister of Defense Ine Eriksen Soreide said Friday. "It is important that we have found a strategic partner that we can build a broad and long lasting cooperation with.

"This lays a good foundation for the long-term relations we need to maintain a credible submarine capability in the future. Submarine cooperation with Germany will ensure that Norway gets the submarines we require ... ."

The submarines will be based on the 212-design already in service in Germany and Italy.

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense said Norway will now enter into final negotiations with German authorities and once a government-to-government agreement is in place, a German-Norwegian negotiation with German submarine-maker Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) will start.

Norway plans to sign a common contract for new submarines in 2019.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FLOATING STEEL
Poland inks deal with France's DCNS to build subs
 Warsaw (AFP) Jan 25, 2017
 Poland's state-owned defence consortium PGZ on Wednesday said it had signed a partnership agreement with French naval shipbuilder DCNS, notably to build submarines. The cooperation marks the first military agreement between the countries since Poland's shock decision last October to drop a deal with Airbus to buy 50 of its Caracal helicopters for an estimated more than 3 billion euros ($3.2 ... read more

FLOATING STEEL
Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support

 Lockheed Martin to perform additional THAAD development

 S. Korea, US defence chiefs back anti-missile system

 New tests for David's Sling weapon system
FLOATING STEEL
Raytheon, USAF developing new signal processor for AMRAAM

 Russia to arm T-50 PAK FAs with BrahMos light cruise missiles

 South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal
FLOATING STEEL
NAVAIR completes spike missile test with UAV target

 New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced

 Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status
FLOATING STEEL
Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles

 Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications

 Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal
FLOATING STEEL
U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle

 BAE Systems producing howitzers for India

 Pentagon chief holds fast against torture
FLOATING STEEL
US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

 In a bid for defense exports, India is giving contracts to the private sector

 Rich man loses millions in scam by fake French defence staff

 Egypt's military to form pharmaceutical company
FLOATING STEEL
Philippines' Duterte wants China sea patrols to stop kidnappings

 In one week, Trump shakes up Washington and the world

 NATO, Trump both want dialogue with Russia: Stoltenberg

 NATO 'very closely' watching Russian influence in Balkans
FLOATING STEEL
Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources

 Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes at the nanoscale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement