Norway plans submarine purchases with Germany

London (UPI) Feb 3, 2017 -Britain is building a new submarine training school at the Royal Navy base on the Clyde River in Scotland, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The facility has been approved by the Treasury and an initial $4.3 million allocated for it.

Final design approval for the training school is expected soon, which will allow work to begin later this year, the ministry said.

"We are now making a long-term investment of hundreds of millions of pounds to improve and upgrade the waterfront at Clyde to make sure it is ready to support the United Kingdom's whole submarine fleet," said Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon.

"As well as a boost to the Scottish economy, this will also bring welcome stability for our personnel, who work hard to help keep Britain safe and secure."

The new facility will provide academic and technical training for all Royal Naval personnel entering the submarine service from 2022.

The Royal Navy and Scotland are turning the Faslane area on the Clyde as Britain's submarine hub.

All 11 Royal Navy submarines will be based at Her Majesty's Naval Base Clyde from 2020. The school will support Astute hunter killer submarines, as well as the delivery of training for the new Dreadnought nuclear deterrent boats.

"Our new single integrated operating base will make significant improvements to the work-life balance of our 5,000 submariners," said the head of the Royal Navy's Submarine Service, Rear Adm. John Weale.

"By putting our boats and training in one place, our submariners can put down roots in Scotland knowing that they are no longer required to commute from one end of the country to another."