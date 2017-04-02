Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
On Russia, Trump administration hews closely to Obama playbook
 By Nicolas REVISE
 Brussels (AFP) April 2, 2017


Before moving to the White House, Donald Trump expressed his admiration for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and predicted that "President Trump would be so much better for US-Russia relations".

But two months into his presidency, reality has so far proved otherwise -- with the Trump administration talking tough and taking diplomatic positions akin to those of his predecessor Barack Obama, experts say.

The "bromance" between Putin and Trump was abruptly adjourned amidst a political storm that continues to rage in Washington over alleged collusion between Trump's inner circle and the Kremlin during the 2016 election campaign.

Ongoing Russian operations in Ukraine have also forced Trump, who famously touted Putin as being a "stronger leader" than Obama, to moderate his stance.

- 'Ongoing hostility' in Ukraine -

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary James Mattis made the White House's position on Moscow clear with during trips to Europe last week.

Tillerson, who as Exxon chief had maintained close business ties to Moscow, on Friday reaffirmed Washington's support for Ukraine.

Kiev is battling pro-Moscow rebels in its east and lost Crimea three years ago when Russia annexed it.

Meeting with fellow NATO foreign ministers for the first time, Tillerson employed deliberately strong words, denouncing Moscow's "ongoing hostility and occupation" in Ukraine.

He said Washington would stick with sanctions against Russia laid out under Obama's secretary of state, John Kerry, until "Moscow reverses (its) actions" and cedes Crimea.

"American and NATO support for Ukraine remains steadfast", he said, using a diplomatic line often repeated by Kerry.

In a closed-door NATO luncheon, Tillerson also drew standing applause when he told attendees that Russia could was "no longer trusted" and had to decide "if it wants to engage in the world or be isolated", according to a US State Department official.

For Jeffrey Rathke at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a former press secretary in Kerry's State Department, the Trump administration is hewing more closely now to the Obama playbook on Russia.

"I think Tillerson's (and Mattis's) strong lines do reflect a pretty high degree of continuity," he told AFP.

He said the current controversy over Russian interference in the election and ties to the Trump camp made it "extremely difficult" for the White House to change course.

"For now we have inertia that keeps the outline of the Obama policy in place," he added. "But no one is sure how long that will last."

- 'Mucking around' in elections -

Pentagon chief Mattis also let loose on Moscow during a visit to London on Friday.

He said "Russia's violations of international law are now a matter of record", citing both the Crimea annexation and "other aspects of their behaviour in mucking around inside other people's elections" -- without specifically mentioning the US vote.

"The point about Russia is they have to live by international law just like we expect all nations on this planet to do," Mattis said.

He also rebuffed recent calls by Moscow to step up intelligence and military cooperation with the Trump White House, saying "we are not in a position right now" to do so.

The Kremlin, in response, criticised NATO "slander" against it and said it was "perplexed" by Tillerson's remarks.

Its confusion is not surprising. Trump not long ago sounded a very different note.

On the campaign trail he said NATO was possibly "obsolete", and called for better cooperation with Russia, notably in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.

On a personal level, the reality TV star and real estate tycoon also lauded Putin as "very smart", as someone he would "get along very well" with and -- in a 2013 tweet -- wondered, "Will he become my new best friend?"

But now, in a February 5 interview with Fox News, the president was less effusive, saying of Putin that he "respect(s) him... but that doesn't mean I'm going to get along with them".

nr/mkh/jm

EXXONMOBIL

KERRY GROUP

SUPERPOWERS
Trump's debt collector: Tillerson heads to NATO
 Washington (AFP) March 29, 2017
 US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will present a meeting of the NATO allies on Friday with a demand from President Donald Trump that they increase defense spending. The annual NATO foreign ministers talks in Brussels were brought forward at the last minute after Tillerson warned he would not be able to attend on the long-planned date. Washington's top diplomat is reportedly keeping tim ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Missile Defense Agency buys Lot 9 THAAD Interceptors

 Saudi shoots down 'smuggled' Yemen rebel missiles

 Raytheon tapped for two more MK 99 ship sets

 Israel's David's Sling missile system to be operational in weeks
SUPERPOWERS
Saab to deliver major upgrade for Swedish anti-ship missile system

 China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister

 State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile
SUPERPOWERS
A novel hybrid UAV that may change the way people operate drones

 General Atomics building ground control station for drones

 China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia

 Happy Wanderer? Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Breaks Its Own Orbital Record
SUPERPOWERS
Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 9th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite expands military communications capabilities of US and Allies

 Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. may sell Stryker vehicles to Latin American countries

 Asian nation orders targeting and surveillance pods from IAI

 German state buys first Survivor R vehicle from Rheinmetall

 U.S. Army picks AM General for Humvee sale to Iraq
SUPERPOWERS
Israel's Delek Group sets sights on global stage

 Trump lifts rights conditions on Bahrain arms sales

 Israel defence exports surge to $6.5 bln

 Trump pressured to approve defense deals with India
SUPERPOWERS
Moscow denounces NATO 'slander'

 US top diplomat Tillerson to push NATO pay up in first talks

 NATO raises 'serious concern' over Ukraine separatist IDs

 Trump predicts 'very difficult' China summit
SUPERPOWERS
3-D printing turns nanomachines into life-size workers

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement