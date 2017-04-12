Orbital ATK contracted to support Sidewinder missile sale



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Apr 12, 2017



Orbital ATK has won a contract from the U.S. Air Force to supply rocket motors for AIM-9P Sidewinder missiles.

The contract, which has a potential value of $67 million if all options are exercised, covers motors for missiles to be sold to other governments under the U.S. foreign military sales program. The project is being managed by the Robins Air Force Base.

"The Sidewinder Missile System has a proven record for effectiveness and reliability at home and around the world, and this award will help our allies defend shared interests for years to come," Orbital ATK's Pat Nolan said in a press release. "I am confident we will deliver this FMS version to our allies overseas with the same outstanding record with which we deliver thousands of other tactical air-to-air rocket motors."

The Sidewinder missile is a short-range, air-to-air and air-to-surface weapon typically integrated with fighter aircraft such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon or the F/A-18 Super Hornet. It has also been used by various attack helicopters.

The missile's latest Block II variant uses a redesigned fuze and digital ignition device aimed at improving safety for operators.

