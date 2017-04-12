Orbital ATK contracted to support Sidewinder missile sale

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Apr 12, 2017
Orbital ATK has won a contract from the U.S. Air Force to supply rocket motors for AIM-9P Sidewinder missiles.
The contract, which has a potential value of $67 million if all options are exercised, covers motors for missiles to be sold to other governments under the U.S. foreign military sales program. The project is being managed by the Robins Air Force Base.
"The Sidewinder Missile System has a proven record for effectiveness and reliability at home and around the world, and this award will help our allies defend shared interests for years to come," Orbital ATK's Pat Nolan said in a press release. "I am confident we will deliver this FMS version to our allies overseas with the same outstanding record with which we deliver thousands of other tactical air-to-air rocket motors."
The Sidewinder missile is a short-range, air-to-air and air-to-surface weapon typically integrated with fighter aircraft such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon or the F/A-18 Super Hornet. It has also been used by various attack helicopters.
The missile's latest Block II variant uses a redesigned fuze and digital ignition device aimed at improving safety for operators.
Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017
Israel Aerospace Industries was awarded contracts to deliver an air and missile defense system to the government of India. Under the contract, the Indian navy will be armed with Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, or MRSAMs and their longer-range variants, LRSAMs. The defensive weapon was jointly developed by IAI and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. Additi ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement