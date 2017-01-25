Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal
 by Staff Writers
 Paris, France (SPX) Jan 25, 2017


Phasor and Thales Alenia Space (TAS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a software-defined, smart terminal for commercial Ka satellite communications.

The companies will join forces to leverage Phasor's unique knowledge in the field of electronically steerable antennas (ESAs), and Thales Alenia Space's extensive experience in satellite broadband technology across Geostationary, Medium and Low Earth Orbits (GEO, MEO and LEO).

"The signing of this MoU with TAS represents a great opportunity for Phasor to develop a truly differentiated commercial solution with one of the world's leading players in the satellite communications industry" commented David Helfgott, CEO, Phasor.

"The Phasor team has developed a revolutionary technology and we are very pleased to be working with Thales Alenia Space to achieve their end-goal."

"Thales Alenia Space has carried out extensive market and technical research on new flat-panel and electronically steered antenna technologies. We have found that Phasor offers a uniquely powerful, scalable and adaptable technology that is very well suited to our needs, and the needs of our customers for enterprise-grade networks", said Bertrand Maureau, EVP Telecommunication at Thales Alenia Space.

Phasor's low profile, electronically steerable antenna (ESA) provides high-bandwidth service in a more reliable, robust and failure-tolerant way. The antenna is solid-state, with no moving parts, so satellite signals are tracked electronically.

The ESA can be flat or conformal in design and can be fitted more seamlessly to moving vehicles, whether that is an aircraft fuselage, a cruise-ship or a high-speed train.

The same technology is very well suited to support traditional fixed satellite networks (FSS), HTS and Non-Geosynchronous (NGSO) satellite networks. Moreover, the antenna's modular architecture allows the system to be scaled to any use-case requirement, fixed or mobile.


