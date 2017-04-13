Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Poland hails 'historic' NATO battalion launch
 by Staff Writers
 Orzysz, Poland (AFP) April 13, 2017


Britain, India hold first meeting as part of 2015 defense pact
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 13, 2017 - Britain and India reaffirmed their 2015 agreement to collaborate on defense projects and training during a high-profile meeting on Wednesday.

The event, attended by U.K. Defense Secretary Michael Fallon and Indian counterpart Arun Jaitley, marked the inaugural meeting for the U.K.-India Defense and International Security Partnership. The pact aims to strengthen ties between the countries while also bolstering defensive capabilities.

According to the British Defense Ministry, the leaders discussed upcoming military exercises, global security, and procurement plans.

"As Britain steps up globally, we continue to develop our close security partnership with India," Fallon said. "Our nations face the same threats and we will work closely together to harness British expertise and Indian brain power to develop cutting edge technologies and equipment that benefit both of our armed forces."

The meeting took place during Fallon's three-day visit to the country. The trip also included a visit to an Indian naval ship and the India Gate in Delhi.

The U.K.-India Defense and International Security Partnership was announced in November 2015 as a means of reducing violent conflict in afflicted areas, scaling back the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and cracking down on organized crime.

Poland's president on Thursday hailed the launch of a US-led NATO multinational battalion in an area of his country bordering Russia's heavily militarised Kaliningrad exclave as an "historic moment".

The battalion is one of four NATO is deploying for the first time to Poland and the Baltic states as tripwires against Russian adventurism on its eastern flank, a region formerly under Moscow's control and spooked by its actions in Ukraine.

"Generations of Poles have waited for this moment since the end of World War II, generations that dreamt of being part of the just, united, democratic and truly free West," President Andrzej Duda said at ceremonies in the northeastern Polish town of Orzysz.

Poland joined NATO in 1999, a decade after it peacefully shed communism as the Iron Curtain fell in 1989.

Speaking along side Duda, NATO Supreme Allied Commander US General Curtis Scaparrotti called the deployment "a clear demonstration of NATO's unity and resolve and sends a clear message to any potential aggressor."

"You now form NATO's eastern flank," he told troops.

Three similar NATO units, led by the Germany, Canada and Britain, are being deployed this year in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Each unit includes around 800 troops.

The countries requested them after Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

The Kremlin has denied any territorial ambitions and claims that NATO is trying to encircle Russia.

But Moscow's deployment last year of nuclear-capable Iskander missiles into its Kaliningrad exclave, which borders Lithuania and Poland, and frequent Russian military drills in the region have rattled nearby NATO members.

The Orzysz NATO base lies around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the Kaliningrad exclave and a stone's throw from the strategically sensitive "Suwalki Gap", a land corridor critical to the security of the Baltic states.

The 65-kilometre stretch of border with Lithuania is sandwiched between Kaliningrad and Belarus.

Military strategists warn it is the Achilles' heel of NATO's eastern flank: its capture would amputate the alliance's three Baltic members and so shatter its credibility.

The freshly deployed NATO troops are expected to hold manoeuvres around the Suwalki Gap in June.

SUPERPOWERS
EU's Mogherini to make first to visit to Russia
 Brussels (AFP) April 12, 2017
 EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini will make her first official visit to Russia this month, with relations strained to breaking point by the Ukraine conflict and the war in Syria. She will also visit China and India next week, her office said in a statement on Wednesday. Most attention is likely to focus on her trip to Moscow on April 24, with ties in deep freeze over its suppor ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon to upgrade U.S. ballistic missile defense radars

 Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology

 Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense
SUPERPOWERS
Orbital ATK contracted to support Sidewinder missile sale

 Raytheon to begin Phase 4B refresh services for AMRAAM program

 Boeing receives contract modification for Harpoon missile support

 Rockwell Collins to begin work on second CRIIS system
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Army tests dune buggy-like Hunter, Killer vehicles

 U.K. defense minister calls for autonomous supply vehicles

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk

 Swiss prisons getting drone-detection capability
SUPERPOWERS
Thales supplying Denmark with communications system

 US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data

 Pentagon urges Russia not to hang up military hotline

 AF announces major changes to space enterprise
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. orders cannon bodies from Triumph Group

 Five views on the 'Mother of All Bombs' in Afghanistan

 British Army extends support contract with Saab for simulator system

 NATO members form center to combat hybrid threats
SUPERPOWERS
Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms

 Brazil boosting defense industry exports
SUPERPOWERS
NATO essential but allies must pay up says Trump; Ryan to visit next week

 As NATO moves in troops, reforms hit Poland's military hard

 Poland hails 'historic' NATO battalion launch

 Trump flipflops on NATO, China, Russia, Syria, trade and more
SUPERPOWERS
Self-assembling polymers provide thin nanowire template

 Scientists identify unusual force acting on nanoparticles

 UNM physicist discovers strange forces acting on nanoparticles

 How nanoparticles affect flow through porous stuff in surprising ways



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement