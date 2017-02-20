Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
Qioptiq wins $102 million targeting equipment order
 by Ryan Maass
 London (UPI) Feb 20, 2017


Wales-based contractor Qioptiq received a $102 million contract from Britain's Ministry of Defense to support surveillance and targeting equipment.

The contract was announced during IDEX 2017, an international defense conference which aims to foster relationships between governments and security industry companies.

The order includes support for night-vision goggles and day and night weapon systems, which will be maintained over a six-year period to ensure their availability for future users. Operators will include Royal Marine infantry and bomb disposal experts.

U.K. defense officials say the pact will make the country's warfighters safer while cutting costs.

"It's a pleasure to announce this ÂPounds 82 million contract here at IDEX. This deal will provide our troops with the equipment they need to stay safe, while also delivering ÂPounds 47 million of savings," U.K. defense procurement minister Harriet Baldwin said in a press release.

The minister went on to add the deal is supported by the U.K.'s rising defense budget, which is scheduled to increase every year until the end of the decade.

Qioptiq's deal with the ministry was announced shortly after the company was selected to provide a global repair hub for F-35 aircraft components.

"This enormous vote on confidence in the Welsh economy demonstrates that we offer the highly skilled workforce and facilities that investors need. It is also clearly great news for employment in the region," Wales Secretary of State Alun Cairns added.


.


