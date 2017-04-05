Raytheon tests new electric gun for Phalanx weapon system

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Apr 5, 2017
A new electric gun that allows varying rates of fire by the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System has been successfully tested by Raytheon.
The new electric gun design replaces the Phalanx's pneumatic motor, compressor and storage tanks, resulting in a 180 pound weight reduction.
The initial test firing was to validate that the new gun was operable despite the Phalanx's heavy vibrations.
"Phalanx is a weapon of last resort and the electric gun's larger magazine will allow the U.S. and its allies to stay in the fight longer," Rick McDonnell, director of Raytheon's Close-In Defense Solutions program, said in a press release.
Phalanx is a computer-controlled radar and 20mm gun system. It automatically acquires, tracks and destroys close-in enemy threats that have penetrated other ship defenses. It fires 75 rounds a second and has a maximum range of 2.2 miles.
General Dynamics christens U.S. Navy's USS Thomas Hudner
The christening took place at Bath Iron Works' shipyard on Saturday, and was attended by the ship's namesake, Capt. Thomas Hudner. During the Korean War, Hudner intentionally crash-landed his plane to save Ensign Jesse Brown, the first African-American Navy pilot.
Other guests included several lawmakers, U.S. Navy personnel and General Dynamics representatives.
"Our sailors and Marines depend on the tools we give them to perform when put to the test," General Dynamics Bath Iron Works president Dirk Lesko said. "When the future USS Thomas Hudner goes to sea as part of the Navy fleet, it will do so with the fearless spirit of an American hero backed by the promise of Maine's shipbuilders that Bath-built is best-built."
The christening comes almost two after the keel for the vessel was laid down in Bath, Maine. The Navy expects to commission the ship in Boston in 2018.
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers are multirole surface ships built to engage threats in all directions. The vessels can be used to support anti-air warfare as well as anti-submarine warfare. They can operate independently or as part of larger groups.
Orbital ATK producing new fuze for naval ammunition
The fuze combines five modes of operation into a single fuze, giving the ammunition a multi-dimension capability to counter threats.
"Orbital ATK's Multi-Function Fuze is key to extending the Navy's defensive and offensive capabilities," Pat Nolan, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK's Missile Products Division, within the company's Defense Systems Group, said in a press release.
"MFF leverages Orbital ATK's design, development and production expertise to provide the U.S. Navy with an affordable and reliable fuze for its 5-inch/54 caliber ammunition."
The contract was issued by the U.S. Army Contracting Command on behalf of the U.S. Navy. It is worth $20.8 million.
Washington (UPI) Apr 4, 2017
U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS America recently completed the service's mandated Total Ship Survivability Test. The Total Ship Survivability Test, or TSST, is a trial required for all new classes of Navy warships. America-class amphibious assault ships were designed to accommodate modern warfighting aircraft such as the U.S. Marine Corps' F-35B Joint Strike Fighter and the MV-22
|
