Raytheon tests new electric gun for Phalanx weapon system



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Apr 5, 2017



The Navy has been testing the CUSV since 2011. The two new platforms will join the branch's existing vessel for additional missions. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2018.

The Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle, or CUSV, was the first platform selected by the U.S. Department of Defense for its unmanned surface vehicle push. In addition to thwarting maritime threats such as naval mines, it can also be used to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

"The Navy is excited to continue to work with its industry partner, Textron Systems Unmanned Systems, to continue to develop, test and deliver additional capability to the fleet with the MCM USV platform and systems," program director Capt. Jon Rucker said in a press release. "The craft and its associated systems will provide a modular capability that will be a key component of the Navy's future mine countermeasures efforts."

According to the manufacturer, the vehicles were procured for the service's Unmanned Influence Sweep System program. Once delivered, they will be sued to support the Mine Counter Measure Unmanned Surface Vehicle mission, which is comprised of mine hunting, sweeping and neutralization.

A new electric gun that allows varying rates of fire by the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System has been successfully tested by Raytheon.

The new electric gun design replaces the Phalanx's pneumatic motor, compressor and storage tanks, resulting in a 180 pound weight reduction.

The initial test firing was to validate that the new gun was operable despite the Phalanx's heavy vibrations.

"Phalanx is a weapon of last resort and the electric gun's larger magazine will allow the U.S. and its allies to stay in the fight longer," Rick McDonnell, director of Raytheon's Close-In Defense Solutions program, said in a press release.

Phalanx is a computer-controlled radar and 20mm gun system. It automatically acquires, tracks and destroys close-in enemy threats that have penetrated other ship defenses. It fires 75 rounds a second and has a maximum range of 2.2 miles.

General Dynamics christens U.S. Navy's USS Thomas Hudner

Washington (UPI) Apr 5, 2017 - General Dynamics Bath Iron Works christened the U.S. Navy's future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner during a ceremony.

The christening took place at Bath Iron Works' shipyard on Saturday, and was attended by the ship's namesake, Capt. Thomas Hudner. During the Korean War, Hudner intentionally crash-landed his plane to save Ensign Jesse Brown, the first African-American Navy pilot.

Other guests included several lawmakers, U.S. Navy personnel and General Dynamics representatives.

"Our sailors and Marines depend on the tools we give them to perform when put to the test," General Dynamics Bath Iron Works president Dirk Lesko said. "When the future USS Thomas Hudner goes to sea as part of the Navy fleet, it will do so with the fearless spirit of an American hero backed by the promise of Maine's shipbuilders that Bath-built is best-built."

The christening comes almost two after the keel for the vessel was laid down in Bath, Maine. The Navy expects to commission the ship in Boston in 2018.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers are multirole surface ships built to engage threats in all directions. The vessels can be used to support anti-air warfare as well as anti-submarine warfare. They can operate independently or as part of larger groups.

Orbital ATK producing new fuze for naval ammunition

Washington (UPI) Apr 4, 2017 - Orbital ATK is to conduct first article test and production of the MK419 Mod 1 Multi-Function Fuze for the U.S. Navy's five-inch gun ammunition, the company announced on Tuesday.

The fuze combines five modes of operation into a single fuze, giving the ammunition a multi-dimension capability to counter threats.

"Orbital ATK's Multi-Function Fuze is key to extending the Navy's defensive and offensive capabilities," Pat Nolan, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK's Missile Products Division, within the company's Defense Systems Group, said in a press release.

"MFF leverages Orbital ATK's design, development and production expertise to provide the U.S. Navy with an affordable and reliable fuze for its 5-inch/54 caliber ammunition."

The contract was issued by the U.S. Army Contracting Command on behalf of the U.S. Navy. It is worth $20.8 million.

Washington (UPI) Apr 4, 2017





