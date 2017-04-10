Raytheon to begin Phase 4B refresh services for AMRAAM program

(UPI) Apr 14, 2017 - BAE Systems received a $40 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to continue producing components for MK 41 Vertical Launching Systems.

The modification is a follow-up to a contract initially awarded to the company in April 2015. Under the agreement, BAE Systems will continue providing the Navy with canisters to support a platform used for deploying a variety of armaments at sea.

The MK 41 Vertical Launching System, or VLS, is integrated with various guided-missile destroyers such as Arleigh Burke-class and Ticonderoga-class vessels. The system enables the ships to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles, anti-submarine rockets and Evolved Sea Sparrow missiles.

In addition to canisters, BAE Systems will provide the Navy with reconfigurable plug assemblies and explosive bolts to support production requirements.

Work on the contract will be performed in Aberdeen, S.D., and Minneapolis, Minn. The company is expected to complete the work by June 2019.

BAE Systems received all funding at the time of the modification award. The Naval Sea Systems Command is managing the project.