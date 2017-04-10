Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Raytheon to begin Phase 4B refresh services for AMRAAM program
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 10, 2017


BAE Systems to produce component for MK41 Vertical Launching Systems
 (UPI) Apr 14, 2017 - BAE Systems received a $40 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to continue producing components for MK 41 Vertical Launching Systems.

The modification is a follow-up to a contract initially awarded to the company in April 2015. Under the agreement, BAE Systems will continue providing the Navy with canisters to support a platform used for deploying a variety of armaments at sea.

The MK 41 Vertical Launching System, or VLS, is integrated with various guided-missile destroyers such as Arleigh Burke-class and Ticonderoga-class vessels. The system enables the ships to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles, anti-submarine rockets and Evolved Sea Sparrow missiles.

In addition to canisters, BAE Systems will provide the Navy with reconfigurable plug assemblies and explosive bolts to support production requirements.

Work on the contract will be performed in Aberdeen, S.D., and Minneapolis, Minn. The company is expected to complete the work by June 2019.

BAE Systems received all funding at the time of the modification award. The Naval Sea Systems Command is managing the project.

The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon with a $64 million contract modification to continue work for the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile program.

The modification announced on Thursday tasks the company with providing Phase 4B form, fit, function and refresh services for the missile's guidance section.

The agreement includes foreign military sales to Norway, Turkey, Japan, Romania and Australia. Raytheon received a similar contract in May 2016, which included sales to Saudi Arabia.

Work on the contract will be performed at Raytheon's facility in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be complete by April 2018. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

The Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, or AMRAAM, is a weapon system fitted with an active guidance system to support air dominance missions. It can be launched from land-based launchers or equipped on various fighter platforms, such as F/A-18 Super Hornets or Eurofighter Typhoons.

The system has been procured by 37 countries around the world. Raytheon is currently under contract to upgrade the missiles used by the Air Force. The company announced in late January it is developing a new processor to make the weapon more effective.

Boeing receives contract modification for Harpoon missile support
 Washington (UPI) Apr 12, 2017
 Boeing received an $8.3 million contract modification to continue performing various Harpoon missile support services for the U.S. Navy. The contract also includes work on Harpoon missiles operated by various foreign military sales customers. Governments receiving the services include Brazil, Chile, Israel, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada, Turkey, Britain, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singap ... read more
