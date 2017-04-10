Raytheon to begin Phase 4B refresh services for AMRAAM program

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Apr 10, 2017
The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon with a $64 million contract modification to continue work for the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile program.
The modification announced on Thursday tasks the company with providing Phase 4B form, fit, function and refresh services for the missile's guidance section.
The agreement includes foreign military sales to Norway, Turkey, Japan, Romania and Australia. Raytheon received a similar contract in May 2016, which included sales to Saudi Arabia.
Work on the contract will be performed at Raytheon's facility in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be complete by April 2018. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.
The Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, or AMRAAM, is a weapon system fitted with an active guidance system to support air dominance missions. It can be launched from land-based launchers or equipped on various fighter platforms, such as F/A-18 Super Hornets or Eurofighter Typhoons.
The system has been procured by 37 countries around the world. Raytheon is currently under contract to upgrade the missiles used by the Air Force. The company announced in late January it is developing a new processor to make the weapon more effective.
