Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















RAY GUNS
Researchers create Star Wars 'superlaser' in the lab
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Apr 3, 2017


Scientists at Macquarie University have developed a laser similar to the sci-fi superlaser used by the Death Star in Star Wars. A superlaser combines the multiple laser beams into a single beam.

"Researchers are developing high power lasers to combat threats to security from the increased proliferation of low-cost drones and missile technology," Rich Mildren, an associate professor of physics at Macquarie, said in a news release. "High power lasers are also needed in space applications including powering space vehicles and tackling the growing space junk problem that threatens satellites."

The convergence of laser beams was achieved using an ultra-pure diamond crystal. The crystal transfers the power of multiple beams into a single strand without sacrificing energy through distortion. During the convergence, the new superlaser beam assumes a new color.

The structure of the diamond's center is particularly efficient at combining disparate wavelengths, a phenomenon known as Raman scattering. The diamond is also efficient at dissipating thermal energy.

"This discovery is technologically important as laser researchers are struggling with increasing power beyond a certain level due to the large challenges in handling the large heat build-up, and combining beams from multiple lasers is one of the most promising ways to substantially raise the power barrier," said researcher Aaron McKay.

Researchers detailed their beam-combination work in the journal Laser & Photonics Reviews.

RAY GUNS
U.S. Air Force buys additional laser materials
 Washington (UPI) Mar 27, 2017
 UES Inc. received a $48.7 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to research and develop laser materials. The contract supports the branch's Blue Systems Survivability program. Work will include research for advanced laser hardened materials and techniques. The U.S. Department of Defense says the goal of the research will be to develop a wide range of laser applications, but di ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about laser weapon technology at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

RAY GUNS
Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense

 U.S. Missile Defense Agency buys Lot 9 THAAD Interceptors

 Saudi shoots down 'smuggled' Yemen rebel missiles

 Raytheon tapped for two more MK 99 ship sets
RAY GUNS
Raytheon receives $199M for missile sales to U.S. Navy, allied armed forces

 U.S. Navy launches LRASM missile from Super Hornet

 Saab to deliver major upgrade for Swedish anti-ship missile system

 China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister
RAY GUNS
A novel hybrid UAV that may change the way people operate drones

 General Atomics building ground control station for drones

 China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia

 Happy Wanderer? Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Breaks Its Own Orbital Record
RAY GUNS
Battle of the ModRecs Lays Groundwork for Improved Spectrum Management

 Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 9th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite expands military communications capabilities of US and Allies
RAY GUNS
U.S. may sell Stryker vehicles to Latin American countries

 Asian nation orders targeting and surveillance pods from IAI

 General Dynamics contracted for tank ammo cartridges

 Rheinmetall subsidiary receives orders for mine-clearance systems
RAY GUNS
Israel's Delek Group sets sights on global stage

 Trump lifts rights conditions on Bahrain arms sales

 Trump pressured to approve defense deals with India

 Israel defence exports surge to $6.5 bln
RAY GUNS
Trump, Xi talks "significant" for US-China ties: officials

 On Russia, Trump administration hews closely to Obama playbook

 Moscow denounces NATO 'slander'

 US top diplomat Tillerson to push NATO pay up in first talks
RAY GUNS
New Nano Devices Could Withstand Extreme Environments in Space

 3-D printing turns nanomachines into life-size workers

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement