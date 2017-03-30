Rheinmetall subsidiary receives orders for mine-clearance systems

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Mar 30, 2017
Rheinmetall Group reports that its subsidiary, Rheinmetall Denel Munition of South Africa, is to supply mine clearance systems and ammunition to an unidentified international customer.
The company announced this week that the orders received have an expected combined worth of more than $97 million -- the mine clearance system and its ammunition are worth about $30 million, and an additional partial order for ammunition is worth about $69.7 million.
"These important orders underscore once again Rheinmetall's leading role in the world of weapon and ammunition systems." the company said in a press release. "A high-tech enterprise dedicated to the twin imperatives of security and mobility, its range of products here extends from infantry weapons to high-energy laser effectors.
The mine clearance gear ordered are two Plofadder clearing systems, which fire rockets to create a ladder-like demolition zone. The system can cut create a 175-yard-long by 9.85-yard-wide path through a minefield.
Information as to a delivery schedule for the systems and their ammunition was not disclosed.
