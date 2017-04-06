Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Rockwell Collins to begin work on second CRIIS system
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017


Rockwell Collins received a $21 million contract modification to begin work on the second Common Range Integrated Instrumentation System for the U.S. Air Force.

The system, also known as CRIIS, was designed to provide the U.S. Department of Defense with time, space and positioning information during testing with various current and next-generation defense platforms. It is slated to replace the existing Advanced Range Data System.

Under the contract, Rockwell Collins will produce CRIIS components for upgrading test and evaluation instrumentation at various Air Force, Navy and Army test ranges.

Work will be performed at Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be complete by April 2019.

The company received all funding in the form of fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in addition to Air Force procurement funds. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

MISSILE NEWS
U.S. Navy launches LRASM missile from Super Hornet
 Washington (UPI) Apr 3, 2017
 Lockheed Martin's Long Range Anti-Ship Missile was launched from a Super Hornet aircraft for the first time during a recent validation test with the U.S. Navy. The missile, also referred to as LRASM, is a precision-guided anti-ship weapon designed to track and destroy specific targets within enemy groups. According to Lockheed Martin, the recent test with the missile validated its air-t ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense

 Raytheon completes ballistic missile radar detection test

 U.S. Missile Defense Agency buys Lot 9 THAAD Interceptors
MISSILE NEWS
Brazil considering Pantsir-S1 buy from Russia

 Latest NKorean missile was a Scud: US official

 U.S. Navy launches LRASM missile from Super Hornet

 Raytheon receives $199M for missile sales to U.S. Navy, allied armed forces
MISSILE NEWS
U.S. Navy tests updated Triton drone

 A novel hybrid UAV that may change the way people operate drones

 General Atomics building ground control station for drones

 China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia
MISSILE NEWS
Battle of the ModRecs Lays Groundwork for Improved Spectrum Management

 Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 9th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite expands military communications capabilities of US and Allies
MISSILE NEWS
General Dynamics, US Ordnance share contract for M2 machineguns

 General Dynamics contracted for tank ammo cartridges

 Rheinmetall subsidiary receives orders for mine-clearance systems

 U.S. may sell Stryker vehicles to Latin American countries
MISSILE NEWS
Israel's Delek Group sets sights on global stage

 Trump lifts rights conditions on Bahrain arms sales

 Trump pressured to approve defense deals with India

 Israel defence exports surge to $6.5 bln
MISSILE NEWS
Trump, Xi talks "significant" for US-China ties: officials

 U.S., Lithuanian troops conduct Savage Wolf exercise

 Russia defends Syria against 'chemical attack' outcry

 Tensions as Spain ship enters disputed Gibraltar waters
MISSILE NEWS
Carbon nanotubes self-assemble into tiny transistors

 New Nano Devices Could Withstand Extreme Environments in Space

 3-D printing turns nanomachines into life-size workers

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement