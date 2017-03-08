Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Royal Navy names new offshore patrol vessel
 by Richard Tomkins
 London (UPI) Mar 8, 2017


Britain's Royal Navy has officially named the first ship in the second batch of updated River-class offshore patrol vessels from BAE Systems.

HMS Forth is about 295 feet long and displaces 2,204 tons of water. It has a top speed of about 24 knots and is equipped with a 30mm cannon and a helicopter flight deck.

The ship was named Thursday at a BAE Systems shipyard in Glasgow, Scotland.

"As part of a sustained program delivering world-class ships and submarines, HMS Forth's naming is a vitally important part of the government's 10-year... plan to provide our armed forces with the equipment they need," British Minister for Procurement Harriett Baldwin said in a press release.

"HMS Forth, part of the updated River-lass of Offshore Patrol Vessels, is one of the most advanced ships of its type and will provide the Royal Navy with the means to undertake vital operations safely and effectively," Vice Adm. Simon Lister, chief of Materiel for the Ministry of Defense's Equipment and Support organization, said in a press release.

"The naming is a significant milestone in the life of HMS Forth and in the wider Offshore Patrol Vessel program, which is well on track to deliver all five of the new (Batch 2) ships by the end of 2019," Lister said.

FLOATING STEEL
DCNS opens representative office in Colombia
 Bogota (UPI) Mar 8, 2017
 French naval company DCNS has opened a representative office in Colombia to reinforce its ties with local companies and participation in Colombian projects. "With our new representative office in Bogota, DCNS is keen to be part of a strategic partnership with Colombia and its local industry," Olivier Michel, DCNS Latin America vice president, said in a press release. "Thanks to its long ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment

 India stages successful test of missile interceptor

 Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea
FLOATING STEEL
U.S. Navy test fires surface to surface missile module

 Russia denies US claims it has violated arms treaty

 Lockheed Martin completes flight tests with updated JASSM

 Iran successfully tests naval missile: reports
FLOATING STEEL
Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions

 Kelvin Hughes launching counter-drone system

 Hughes to provide satellite communications for SkyGuardian drones

 Drone Aviation Delivers Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat to DoD
FLOATING STEEL
Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications

 Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract
FLOATING STEEL
Electro-magnetic energy module developed for Railgun

 Leidos to develop electro-magnetic technology for U.S. Air Force

 Sierra Nevada to continue U.S. counter-IED support

 Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack bomb
FLOATING STEEL
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
FLOATING STEEL
Putin, Erdogan hail mended ties

 China slams US election 'farce' in annual rights report

 Chinese ships enter Philippine waters; Sri Lanka scales back China port

 Japan, US navies drill in East China Sea
FLOATING STEEL
Small nanoparticles have surprisingly big effects on polymer nanocomposites

 Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement